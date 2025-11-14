A grieving mother has spoken for the first time on the passing of her daughter in the El-Wak Stadium stampede

The devastated woman detailed how news of the tragic incident was relayed to her

Joana Kpotivi, mother of 25-year-old Peace Kpotivi, one of the six persons who died in the El-Wak stadium stampede, has broken her silence on the passing of her daughter.

In an emotional video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Citi 97.3 FM, the elderly woman recounted how news of her daughter’s passing was relayed to her

Her voice began to shake as she reminisced about the plans her daughter had made, had she been successful in her quest to become a military officer.

"She embarked on a venture which would help make ends meet. She told me that, 'Mummy, if I get this job, I will support in taking care of my siblings because we are suffering.' She’s been the one supporting me. In her quest to seek a job to support me and the family, this is the end result," she said with a shaky voice.

Awutu Senya East MP visits El-Wak victim

On the day of the tragic incident, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, visited the family of Peace Kpotivi to commiserate with them on their loss.

It was a deeply emotional moment when relatives of Peace Kpotivi broke out into tears after news of their relative’s demise was confirmed to them.

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

Prospective applicants on Tuesday, November 12, took to the El-Wak Stadium for the planned military recruitment exercise in their thousands, a situation which eventually led to the unfortunate stampede.

The Ghana Armed Forces has meanwhile announced the suspension of the recruitment exercise.

The Acting Minister of Defence, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in a statement on the floor of Parliament, said a board of enquiry to investigate the unfortunate incident had been set up.

Relative recalls last chat with stampede victim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a relative of Yvonne Amoateng, one of the El-Wak stampede victims, detailed her last chat with the deceased.

The lady said Yvonne Amoateng sent a message telling her she was in a queue, only for her to roam around the 37 Military Hospital a few hours later in search of her relative.

