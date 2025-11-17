A young woman surprised many by sharing a video showcasing the truth about aircraft lavatory waste disposal

She demonstrated the step-by-step process of transferring waste from the aircraft to a specialised truck on the tarmac

Netizens reacted with humour and shared their assumptions on how the waste is handled, based on what they came across on social media platforms

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A young woman working in the aviation industry has surprised many by sharing a detailed video of the lavatory waste disposal process on aircraft.

A young lady who works in the aviation industry sheds light on how aircraft dispose of human waste. Photo credit: Allison. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a lady involved in handling waste from aircraft toilets challenged the common misconception that waste is dumped mid-flight.

The video featured the woman, dressed in a blue uniform and an orange safety vest, sitting inside a service vehicle on the tarmac.

She began by explaining the meticulous steps required for proper lavatory service, emphasising cleanliness and safety.

As the video progresses, the woman walks viewers through the various stages of the waste-disposal process. She gathered her cleaning materials and put on her gloves.

She reached the tarmac and moved towards the aircraft to focus on the waste-disposal system. The woman was seen connecting a large hose to the aircraft's waste tank, which transferred the waste to a specialised truck.

How does waste disposal work in aircraft?

Commercial airplanes do not dump human waste mid-flight. Instead, waste from onboard toilets is stored in sealed tanks located in the aircraft’s rear.

When a passenger flushes the toilet, the waste is sucked by vacuum pressure into a holding tank. These tanks are emptied on the ground by specialised airport staff using a service truck with a vacuum hose.

The waste is then safely transferred to an airport sewage facility or municipal waste system.

The myth of waste being dropped mid-air stems from rare accidents in which a system leak can cause small amounts of frozen waste, dubbed “blue ice,” to fall from the aircraft. But this is extremely rare and unintentional.

Watch the video of the airport staff disposing of waste below:

Reactions to airplane human waste disposal demonstration

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Alice said:

"Girl, I thought initially you were gonna catch it all with that bucket. Lol."

Monty stated:

"I will never forget I unhooked the hose, and dookie hit my face and my shirt. I wanted to quit that night."

Y_Wacko commented:

"Could have sworn it fell out when the plane was in the sky😂😭"

Dzil5656658899 wrote:

"I did this some years ago. The guy teaching me got some splashed on his lip because he gave me the face mask and quit his job instantly. Lol."

A Ghanaian lady shares her first-time domestic flight journey to Wa. Photo credit: Foodiplomat. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian lady gives tour of Wa Airport

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman went viral on social media after sharing her first-ever domestic flight experience from Accra to Wa in the Upper West Region.

In a series of videos, she detailed the 1-hour, 20-minute flight with PassionAir, highlighting her initial discomfort with the airline's noise but expressing satisfaction after receiving free earplugs on board.

Upon landing, she gave her followers a quick tour of the modest Wa airport, which she believed had once been a simple airstrip.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh