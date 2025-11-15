A Ghanaian man who serves in the U.S. Air Force compared the recruitment systems of Ghana to those of America

Osonoba Achy compared the recruitment processes in both countries using structure, transparency, safety and comfort

Several social media users who read his post shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

A Ghanaian man who was not successful in joining the Ghana Armed Forces but now serves in the United States Air Force has compared the recruitment processes in both countries.

Osonoba Achy, as he is known on Facebook, said the differences in structure, transparency, safety, and even the comfort recruits receive during the process are significant.

Osonoba Achy, a Ghanaian soldier in the US, compares the military recruitment process in both countries. Photo credit: @Osonoba Achy

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, Osonoba Achy explained that he attempted to join the Ghana Armed Forces but abandoned the process after arriving at the El-Wak Stadium and seeing the large number of people waiting to be screened.

He went back home, but after relocating to the United States, he went through a seamless process to become a soldier.

He added that having experienced both systems, he is able to make a clear comparison.

"I can't help but reflect on the stark difference in the systems. In the United States, the process is structured, transparent, and safe. It is handled one-on-one with your recruiter from start to finish through scheduled appointments, background checks, controlled assessments, and medical examinations. It is always a continuous process—no stress. At no point are thousands of applicants asked to gather in one place just to compete for attention or selection."

"In fact, depending on your location, you are either driven or flown to a Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) to take your written exams (ASVAB) and undergo medical screening. A hotel is booked and meals are paid for at no cost to you. Sometimes your recruiter picks you up from your home and chauffeurs you to and from the station (you normally get that from Army recruiters, not my Air Force recruiters)," he added.

Osonoba Achy made this comparison following news that six people lost their lives on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, during the military screening at the El-Wak Stadium. He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Reactions to Ghana vs US recruitment processes

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Osonoba Achy on Facebook. Read them below:

Linda A. Osabutey said:

"Well said, my brother!"

Benjamin Sekyere wrote:

"You couldn't have said it any better. Thank you for the candid write-up. I hope it helps bring some changes to the GAF recruitment process. Enough of the haphazard way of doing things."

Benjamin Kumi Kissi said:

"Hmm, bro. I was even shocked when Felix Ofosu came to say they are setting the record straight...One life even matter, not to talk about 6 lives. I wonder how we sometimes think as blacks. We are always happy when our fellow brothers and sisters are in distress. Hmmm, Condolences to the families."

Daniel Ntsiful wrote:

"I 💯% concur with you on this very well."

Nana Kwame said:

"A country called Ghana 🇬🇭. Deepest condolences 💐 to the victims' families and friends. It’s very sad to see or hear such incidents happening to the youth who are willing and ready to serve their country. In fact, I'm deeply saddened 🥹🥹🤦‍♂️🙏🏽🇬🇭. Let’s arise, Ghana youth. Our leaders are taking us for granted. People graduate with good grades but yet find no proper jobs to make ends meet. Are we growing as a country?"

Cornucopia Opulence wrote:

"Thank you for your service!"

Friends mourn the death of Prisciila, a Ghanaian lady who died in the El-Wak Sports Stadium stampede on November 12. Photo credit: @3b_spa

Source: TikTok

Tributes pour in for Priscilla Nyamalor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians paid tribute to Priscilla Nyamalor, one of the six who lost their lives in the El-Wak stampede.

Priscilla Akua Nyamalor was 22 years old when she met her untimely death.

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have expressed their deepest condolences over the tragic incident.

Source: YEN.com.gh