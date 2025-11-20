The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has officially resumed its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region

A video from one of the centres showed military officials asking applicants not to run, to prevent any tragic incidents from occurring again

This follows the deaths of six individuals on November 12, 2025, during a fatal stampede at the El Wak Stadium, which was the only venue at the time

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has resumed its 2025/2026 recruitment exercise in the Greater Accra Region, following a suspension due to the fatal El Wak stampede which occurred on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The recruitment exercise resumed in the Greater Accra Region in the early morning of Thursday, November 20, 2025, at eight sub-centres to prevent congestion.

Military personnel order GAF applicants to walk and avoid running in a bid to avoid any stampede or tragic incident. Photo credit: @GhArmedForces

The sub-centres are:

El Wak Stadium – 2 centres

Nicholson Park

Burma Camp – 2 centres

Air Force Base, Burma Camp

Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Teshie – 2 centres

Eastern Naval Command, Tema

In a video on X, some applicants at the El Wak Stadium were asked to photocopy their documents outside.

Some tried to run to get it done quickly and return. However, military officers present at the recruitment centre cautioned the applicants to walk, likely to prevent a situation similar to the November 12 stampede.

“Don’t run! Don’t run!” the officers cautioned.

Their voices were firm and audible enough for everyone to hear.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to enhanced protocols in GAF recruitment

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@Fiifi_Abrante3 said:

"Why didn't the army take advantage to make money from the photocopy requirements? They could have brought in some copier machines around and do these copies at a reasonable fee, which can help solve some petty costs they are facing🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️."

@MagicMikeBuzi wrote:

"So people had to die before we could think? Personally, I’ll do my best not to raise children to the teenage stage in this country 🤣🤣. Maximum 12 years out of here🤣🤣."

@Spreadtruth77 said:

"I get feeling say if dem get dem go run do gidigidi again from the walking."

@SaintPaa_Gh wrote:

"That's nice to see."

@GregoryOwa90692 said:

"Let me say the truth...the grown-ups criticising us have low-key failed as a generation in maintaining order. No one is ready for that discussion."

@mankindmccoy wrote:

"They were actually about to run. Lol 😆."

@benarsen1886 said:

"Is it that they came there not knowing which documents to carry along? If they knew, couldn’t they have photocopied them before coming? This military recruitment tells us everything one needs to know about this country."

@Far_Away_Home17 wrote:

"So let me ask… couldn't the military make arrangements with a number of photocopiers or photocopy business persons to station inside the El-Wak stadium, and one after the other, the recruits can get their documents photocopied without having to go out to get it done and back? 🤷🏽‍♂️."

@bernardakudugu said:

"So they couldn’t give the applicants a clear criterion of the required documents and had to change the rules in the middle of the game?"

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang assures the El-Wak stampede victims of government support when she visited them. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

Vice President visits El Wak victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, paid a visit to the El-Wak stampede victims who are receiving treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong, and staff from her office.

