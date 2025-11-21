The University of Ghana has initiated internal processes after the clash between Prof Ransford Gyampo and Dr George Domfe at TV3.

The school said it would be probing the confrontation between the two during a media engagement on The Key Points, a current affairs programme on TV3 November 15.

University Of Ghana Takes Action Against Prof Gyampo And Dr Domfe After TV3 Clash

In a statement, it said the probe would be in accordance with the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011).

"The University demands high standards of professionalism, integrity and decorum from all faculty and staff, and expects all members of the University community to uphold these values in both public and private engagements."

The school also said it remained committed to safeguarding the dignity of the University and preserving public confidence in the institution.

Domfeh accused TV3 of editing the video that went viral to make it one-sided in favour of Gyampo, who serves as the Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

In a Facebook post, Domfeh claimed Gyampo attempted to punch him, but the station failed to include that part in the footage they shared online.

