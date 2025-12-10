Debates on commercial drivers have surged again after a video of a Kaneshie Trotro went viral online

Passengers accused the driver of charging unapproved fares, describing the amounts as unfair and unacceptable

The clip has sparked mixed reactions nationwide, with many expressing frustration over rising nighttime transport fares

A driver has gone viral after what transpired in his car.

Kaneshie trotro driver trends after passengers refused to pay overpriced fare.

A video captured chaos inside the vehicle as the driver attempted to charge GHC15 for a ride from Kaneshie to Kasoa, a fare that passengers argued was far too high.

Those who refused to pay were reportedly asked to alight.

“Alright if you are not willing to pay,” the driver insisted, sparking heated confrontations.

Reactions to Kaneshie's driving charge unapproved prices

Reactions to the incident have spread nationwide, with many expressing frustration over rising nighttime transport fares.

Online viewers shared mixed opinions, debating the fairness of the driver’s charges, while some empathised with his position.

Watch the X video below.

YEN.com.gh has been tracking the trend and has compiled some of the most interesting reactions from social media users, highlighting the growing tension between commuters and Trotro drivers over fare disputes.

@2xnmore wrote:

"It’s hard to enforce these things but someday we’ll get there."

@jderobie wrote:

"That’s our true nature."

@msrukie1 wrote:

"@GhPoliceService, please, this driver is charging unapproved fares. Can you please use him as a scapegoat for us? "

@1realADI wrote:

"E b business charley. Poverty mentality no go understand."

@ReuvenR5 added:

"He hasn’t forced anyone though warawobeba."

@KwabenaDukuvich added:

"If you can’t pay… buy your own car erhhh smh."

Dodowa-Circle passengers clash with mate over fare

Prior to this, another chaotic scene occurred on a vehicle operating on the Dodowa–Accra Central route.

A video trending online has captured a heated moment inside a commercial vehicle, where several passengers confronted a trotro mate over unexpected fare charges.

Passengers insisted that the amount being demanded was unfair and unjust, sparking a wave of discussions across social media.

Passengers reacted with mixed feelings, especially regarding fare hikes at night.

Operating on the Dodowa–Accra Central route, the vehicle became the centre of an unexpected standoff after commuters firmly refused to pay the alleged unapproved fare.

Fueling the tension further, the mate reportedly became agitated when the passengers stood their ground.

The vehicle has since circulated widely, drawing widespread commentary as many express frustration over rising transport costs and confrontations with some transport workers.

Chaos as mate reportedly tripled fares

In a related development, some Ghanaians have expressed frustration after some trotro (minibus) operators allegedly hiked fares.

Ghanaians share their frustration over nighttime exploitation by trotro operators over the hike in transport fare.

The daily commuters along the busy Kasoa stretch expressed their disappointment and displeasure with the alleged price hike from GH¢10 to a staggering GH¢30.

According to reports, some trotro operators make these changes mainly at nighttime, leaving passengers stranded and out of pocket amid Ghana's ongoing economic pressures.

The issue, as seen in a video shared on social media, captured a chaotic scene of operators and mates calling out Kasoa destination under the dim glow of streetlights, along with the new GH¢30 price.

Despite their call, no commuter dared enter the minibus. The scene showed a growing trend of unauthorised fare surges that exploit late-hour vulnerabilities.

Trotro driver accuses AMA officer of extortion

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a commercial trotro driver accused an Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officer of extortion after being forced to pay GH₵400.

The Accra driver insisted he committed no offence which necessitated any payment to the taskforce.

The incident has sparked intense online discussions, with many calling for accountability.

