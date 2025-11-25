A commercial driver has accused an Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) officer of extortion after being forced to pay GH₵400

The Accra driver insisted he committed no offence which necessitated any payment to the taskforce

The incident has sparked intense online discussions, with many calling for accountability

A commercial driver in Accra has taken to social media to express his frustration with what he describes as abusive conduct by an AMA officer.

A frustrated Trotro Driver have accused an AMA Officer of Extorting money from him. Credit image: Shutterstock, Starrfm

Source: UGC

In a video that has gone viral, the driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, passionately narrates his encounter, accusing the officer of extortion.

The driver maintains that he committed no offence but was nevertheless forced to hand over GH₵400.

He alleges that the officer abused his authority as a government official, taking money that was not due by law.

“The money is not going to the office; they are going to spend it themselves. That’s why they did not give me any receipt,” the driver explains in the video, mentioning both the officer and the gatekeeper at the AMA office as being complicit.

He stressed that if the payment had been legitimate, a receipt would have been provided.

"He has already taken the money. There is no need for the receipt even if he brings it," he later added.

The driver also added that most of the corruption by the AMA task force happens behind the Accra High Court.

Reactions to alleged extortion by AMA taskforce

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media users who have watched the video:

@WiningstonGh wrote:

“I had this experience before. My own was so funny—they said I passed one way, so they sent me to the AMA yard around the Kwame Nkrumah Museum in Accra. When I arrived, they instructed me to lock my car and hand over the keys…”

@WovenSteel717 asked:

“But did he report to the police?”

@KwabenaOwu64792 added:

“The sticker is only GH₵60, so why allow all this stress?”

@Nana_KSY recounted:

“One policeman followed my guys and me to the ATM some years back. I’m still trying to figure out what happened 😂 Crazy, this has to stop.”

@NorthsideVano noted:

“Those people are more wicked than you think. The AMA, especially near the MTTU by Memorial Park, won’t arrest you for nothing, but their methods are harsh.”

In contrast, some defend the officers, claiming that minor fees or charges are inevitable during busy periods, particularly the festive season.

“They too extort from passengers during peak times. The GH₵6 fares are normal; drivers must endure it,” one wrote.

Watch the X video below:

Five-Star taxi in Accra offers free wi-fi, books

While some commercial drivers face criticism, others are changing the narrative. Ghanaian taxi driver Wisdom Amehame has gained attention for offering passengers unexpected amenities in his car.

In an interview with @abonten.diaries on TikTok, he explained that his actions aim to provide added value to his service.

In his taxi, passengers can enjoy free drinks and water from a mini-fridge, candies for children (and adults), bottled water, hand sanitiser, and tissues.

He has also installed a mini library and Wi-Fi for entertainment during trips.

His efforts have drawn praise as uncommon and generous in Ghana’s commercial transport sector.

A Ghanaian taxi driver is trending as he serves free WiFi, drinks, and other items in his car. Image credit: abonten.diaries/TikTok Source: TikTok

Source: UGC

Young truck driver takes risky selfie while driving

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on a young Ghanaian truck driver who shared footage of himself driving with his foot while taking a video selfie to show what he was doing.

In the video, it appeared he was driving on a highway in Ghana, putting other road users in danger.

Social media users who watched the footage called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and sanction him for such recklessness.

Source: YEN.com.gh