A young Ghanaian man chose dinner with President Mahama over a $1 million cash prize in a street interview

He explained that networking with the president could offer more long-term benefits than instant money

The man's response went viral and sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many criticising his choice

A young Ghanaian man has stirred mixed reactions on social media after a street interview in which he made a choice between having dinner with President John Dramani Mahama and going home with a cash prize of one million dollars.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified man raised eyebrows after he declared he would choose a dinner with the president over the huge cash prize equivalent to 11.4 million Ghana cedis.

Man chooses between Mahama and dollars

As seen in the video, the man's unwavering devotion surprised even the interviewer. When pressed to explain why he would turn down such a substantial amount of money, his reasoning was clear and strategic.

He said:

"I feel like there's a lot to build, and I need that connection to be able to build what I want to build."

Even when reminded of the life-changing sum of one million dollars, the young man held his ground, emphasising the importance of strategic relationships.

"Connection and networking is really important," he stated. "If I'll be able to build that connection and networking, it has a long-term benefit I'm going to get from it."

He concluded by contrasting the lasting value of a powerful network with the finite nature of a cash windfall, suggesting that the opportunities arising from a dinner with the president would ultimately be more beneficial to his future ambitions.

However, the man's thoughtful response has been widely criticised online by many Ghanaians.

Reactions to President Mahama preference over dollars

@_titusck stated:

"If you’ve sense, that $1M will make you meet Mahama, etc."

@Kweku_TG said:

"It seems to me some people don’t know the meaning of 1 million dollars lol. As in 100k 10 times, eii."

@A__z__i__M commented:

"If mahama sef watch this video, he go vex you."

@Kay_Devs wrote:

"Bro thought he was saying something inspirational to get that 'deep deep deep' vibe from boys. Aboatoliwa."

@yoko_fortune questioned:

"Wait oo, is it that they do not really know what $1 million is? Cause eiii."

Mahama visits Ghanasco students in classroom

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama made a surprise visit to a classroom at Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco) during its 65th anniversary celebration in Tamale.

The event, held on November 22, 2025, marked a major milestone in the school’s history and featured a speech from the former president outlining his vision for Ghana’s education system.

In a video, Mahama entered the classroom mid-lecture alongside Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and other dignitaries, creating a memorable moment for students.

Notably, the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, is an alumna of Ghanasco, where the couple's relationship first began.

