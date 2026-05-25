Popular Eastern Region-based radio presenter Levels Man announces candidacy for NPP party organiser in Nkawkaw constituency

His political declaration sparked mixed reactions on social media, showcasing public support and surprise from many Ghanaians

The NPP is preparing for its internal leadership elections in September 2026, after a disappointing performance in the 2024 general elections

Popular Eastern Region-based radio presenter Alfred Asamoah Mireku, popularly known as Levels Man, has declared his intention to contest for a position in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) ahead of their national executive elections.

Popular radio presenter Levels Man declares his intentions to contest for constituency organiser in the Bawumia-led NPP party internal elections. Photo source: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Offei Wonuanie

Source: Facebook

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold its national executive elections in September 2026, with many officials vying for the key positions.

The party had earlier held its presidential primaries on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia clinching victory over four competitors, including former Assin Central MP and business mogul Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

The main opposition party is looking to restructure and elect internal leaders in anticipation of the 2028 general elections after an abysmal defeat in the 2024 elections.

Radio presenter declares political ambition in NPP

According to reports from Eastern Region-based radio presenter and online blogger Offei Wonuanie, Levels Man is vying for a position in the NPP in the Nkawkaw constituency.

In a flier circulated on Facebook on Sunday, May 24, 2026, the Obuoba 91.7 FM presenter announced his bid for the party organiser role in his constituency.

It also detailed the functions that accompanied the role, underscoring the radio presenter's ambition.

The news of Levels Man's foray into politics has triggered mixed reactions from netizens.

The Facebook post announcing radio presenter Levels Man's political ambition is below:

Popular Ghanaian DJ declares NDC elections bid

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ) with Golden Star FM at Agona Swedru in the Central Region, Moses Akomanyi, officially declared his intention to contest for a position in the forthcoming internal elections of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Announcing his bid in a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the media personality, popularly known as DJ Mozzey, indicated that he will be contesting for the Deputy Central Regional Communications Officer position of the NDC when nominations are opened for the internal elections.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo of UTV Showbiz gets a major appointment from the NPP. Image credit: NPP/Facebook, aldanafilms

Source: UGC

In the Facebook post, which came with a campaign flyer, the DJ and radio presenter outlined what he will bring on board as Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC in the Central Region.

Read the Facebook post below:

Radio presenter's NPP political ambition stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bishop Agbey Wisdom Jnr commented:

"Honestly. I didn’t see this coming. My brother, you have my full support."

Omanhene Apaw said:

"3kom y3ya lol. At least we all know Bawumia is an easy-going person. He says yes to everything."

Nana Ama Mawuena wrote:

"Don papa levels. Herh those days paa. Pepease. Nana Ansah Obofour, Bongo, Aminu Saaani and Owoahene ofosu Acheampong."

NPP appoints Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to committee

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP appointed Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo to its sectoral committee for Tourism, Culture, and the Creative Arts.

The showbiz personality's appointment raised eyebrows among many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh