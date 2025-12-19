KK Fosu Explains Why Notable Musicians Missed Daddy Lumba’s Funeral
- KK Fosu has explained why many prominent Ghanaian musicians and entertainers were absent from the December 13, 2025, funeral of the late Daddy Lumba
- In a video, he explained that widespread confusion over the date and uncertainty of the funeral discouraged many top Ghanaian musicians from attending
- KK Fosu blamed Daddy Lumba's family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, for the program flopping and said better leadership would have yielded a different outcome
Legendary Ghanaian hiplife/highlife superstar, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known as KK Fosu, has explained why many Ghanaian musicians missed Daddy Lumba’s funeral.
Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, died at the age of 60 on Saturday, July 26, 2025.
He fell ill at his home in East Legon and was transported to the Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra, where he died.
His death led to a heated feud between members of his immediate family, led by his elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, also known as Akosua Brempomaa, and the maternal family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
Abusuapanin scheduled the late legend’s funeral for December 13, 2025, a date which Ernestina and the immediate family objected to.
After months of legal wrangling, the Accra High Court made a late decision on December 12 to allow the funeral to go on.
Daddy Lumba’s funeral came off on Saturday, December 13, with his immediate family not in attendance.
Some prominent celebrities and politicians attended the event, including former Lumba brothers member Nana Acheampong, National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene.
Others included businessmen Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong).
Nevertheless, the funeral was criticised for its lack of star power in comparison to the legendary status of the late musician.
KK Fosu details why Lumba’s funeral flopped
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page T Baby GH, KK Fosu explained why he and many prominent entertainers did not attend Daddy Lumba’s final funeral rites.
The Anadwo Ye De hitmaker said there was too much confusion about when the funeral was going to come off, which he blamed on Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.
KK Fosu said that if the funeral had been well planned, with enough time to confirm its date and certainty of it coming off, it would have attracted the attendance of much more popular entertainers.
Sarkodie reportedly declines Daddy Lumba funeral performance
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu's personal blogger, Dek 360 Ghana, explained why many top musicians declined to perform at the late legend's funeral.
In an interview with Angel FM Kumasi on December 17, 2025, he claimed that Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Medikal and other top stars were billed to perform at the late legend’s funeral but had to pull out due to uncertainty over the event.
