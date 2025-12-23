Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah shared their experience after meeting jailed evangelist Nana Agradaa during a visit to the Nsawam Female Prison on December 22, 2025

The duo, alongside Nana Aba Anamoah, visited the facility to present food, drinks, toiletries and medical supplies to inmates ahead of the Christmas festivities

After the outreach, Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah confirmed they met Nana Agradaa and described her as happy and in good spirits, with Ankobiah adding that she even prayed for them

GhOne TV news anchor Serwaa Amihere and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah have opened up on their experience after meeting Nana Agradaa in Nsawam Prison.

On December 22, 2025, popular media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere, accompanied by media personality and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, visited the Nsawam Female Prison to donate items to the inmates ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Accompanied by a few other colleagues, they presented items including packs of water and drinks, confectioneries, pharmaceuticals, detergents, antiseptics, and more to the inmates.

In a video shared by Nana Aba Anamoah to her Instagram page on December 22, she was seen leading the team to meet with female prison officers to receive the items on the prisoners' behalf.

Addressing the group, the senior prison officer expressed gratitude to them for their donation and confessed that she was a big admirer of Nana Aba Anamoah.

The former GhOne TV executive captioned the video:

“Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, and I visited inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison yesterday. What a joy it was to pour into them and to receive so much warmth and strength in return," she said.

Below is the Instagram post showing the three ladies at Nsawam Prison.

Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah detail Agradaa meeting

After the donation exercise, Nana Aba Anamoah opened up about meeting Nana Agradaa and said she was in good condition, contrary to certain reports.

Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah also spoke about the experience of meeting the jailed televangelist.

In a post shared to social media, Serwaa Amihere simply expressed excitement at meeting the preacher.

“I saw Agradaa today,” she wrote.

Sandra Ankobiah also expressed similar excitement over the meeting, writing in a trending post that she met Nana Agradaa who was very happy to see them.

“She’s thriving and in good spirits, she even prayed for us,” Sandra Ankobiah added.

Below is the Instagram post of Serwaa Amihere and Sandra Ankobiah’s posts.

Nana Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court in July 2025 after she was convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

She was accused of advertising her money doubling powers to lure unsuspecting individuals to her church and then defrauding them of their money.

Nana Agradaa settles Empress Gifty case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa and Empress Gifty had settled their ongoing defamation court case.

Gospel singer Empress Gifty sued Nana Agradaa at the Tema High Court in May seeking GH₵20 million in damages over certain allegations the televangelist had made against her.

The case came to a conclusion on December 9 after it was announced that the duo had reached an agreement for the jailed preacher to pay some damages for the case to be dropped.

