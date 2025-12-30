Ananzo Official rose from working as a washing bay attendant to internet fame after a viral singing video

Davido reposted the clip, gifted him $5,000, and later performed on stage with him in Nigeria

Before-and-after photos of Ananzo’s journey inspired many Ghanaians, sparking widespread praise online

The before-and-after photos of Ananzo official, the young Ghanaian who was a washing bay attendant before becoming an internet sensation, have sparked reactions online.

Ananzo, a washing bay attendant in Ghana hits over 500k followers after Davido cosign.

Ananzo official became famous after recording a video while at work of him passionately singing 'With You' by Davido featuring Omah Lay.

The short clip, shared on TikTok, received millions of likes and views. Davido reposted the video shortly after it went viral and offered Ananzo $5,000 in cash.

Within four days of posting, the video attracted almost 10 million views on TikTok alone. Ananzo did not use any special camera or effects. He was doing his job when he decided to share the song online. His natural performance pleased many users on social media.

The before-and-after picture of former washing bay attendant, Ananzo, stirs reactions on social media after meeting with Davido.

A Facebook post shared by The ShowDown Latest showed the moment Ananzo was working as a washing bay attendant for a recognised figure in the entertainment industry.

The caption of the post read:

"Nothing is impossible in this life. 🥹🙏God Dey!!! May we all witness this blessing. 🙌🏽❤️ Some connections are better than degrees. One handshake from Davido, many testimonies loading. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Never give up in life. Ananzo (Washing Bay Promoter)."

Ananzo official performs with Davido on stage

Also, in a recent report, Ananzo linked up with Davido in Nigeria, sparking fan frenzy on social media. In the video, Davido came out of his car, wished Ananzo merry Christmas, and gave him a welcoming hug. A few hours later, Davido and Ananzo were on stage performing 'With You' together.

After their performance, Ananzo Official took to his Facebook page to recount how he had wished and dreamt of the event with his favourite artist, Davido.

He captioned the post:

"I remember when I posted this AI picture, and now I have the real one. Dream come true."

Ghanaians react to Ananzo's development

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians. Some of the comments are below.

Aidoo Immanuel wrote:

You were born for this. Keep working harder, champion. Very soon, add your own music to your craft too. Yes, you can do it.🔥🔥"

Ma-k Brand said:

"When I saw your AI picture...I interceded for you to see it manifesting. And truth be told, God made it happen! May grace keep pushing you far. Congratulations."

Sane Abraham commented:

"Nzema Nyamenle ne y3 lua. Congratulations, bro, once again, keep soaring higher."

Ananzo Official appreciates VDM over viral video

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ananzo sent a heartfelt thanks to Nigerian influencer Very Dark Man for sending his video to Davido.

The young man received $5,000 from the Nigerian musician after recording a video singing his viral song, 'With You' featuring Omah Lay.

Very Dark Man made a video on Instagram disclosing the hand he had in Davido, reposting the video and gifting the young man money.

