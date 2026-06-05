Police in Kenya have arrested a TikTok content creator over alleged insensitive social media remarks linked to the Utumishi Girls Secondary School fire tragedy

The suspect reportedly went viral after posting comments that were widely condemned as offensive in the wake of the fire incident that killed 16 students

Officials emphasised that publishing or sharing inflammatory content that could incite public tension or division is a criminal offence

Police in Kenya have arrested a TikTok content creator identified as David Onyango Elgon, popularly known as MC Adek Tatu, over alleged insensitive remarks linked to the Utumishi Girls Secondary School fire tragedy.

The suspect went viral after reportedly posting comments on social media that were widely condemned as offensive and divisive following the fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 students and left 79 others injured.

TikTok content creator MC Adek Tatu, who has been arrested over alleged insensitive social media remarks. Photo credit: Forrest Walker/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The now-deleted posts triggered public outrage, with many Kenyans, community leaders, and online users calling for immediate action from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), terming the remarks as incitement and disrespectful to the victims and their families.

In response to the backlash, MC Adek Tatu later claimed that his account had been hacked and distanced himself from the controversial content.

He also issued an apology to the bereaved families and the public, expressing condolences to those affected by the tragedy.

However, the DCI confirmed his arrest in a statement shared on its official X account, noting that detectives acted on actionable intelligence leading to his location.

He was tracked down and arrested at Queen’s Court in Utange, Mombasa County, where he was found in his residence.

According to the DCI, the suspect is currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of arraignment in court.

The agency further cautioned the public on the responsible use of social media, emphasising that the digital space is not exempt from the law. It warned that publishing or sharing inflammatory content that may incite public tension or division remains a criminal offence.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities prepare the case for court proceedings.

Watch the X post confirming the arrest of David Elgon here:

Source: YEN.com.gh