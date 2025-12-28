A video of Agya K crying at his son Osanju’s funeral resurfaced after his reported passing

Osanju died on September 1, 2025, after collapsing at home and being rushed to two hospitals

Rumours of Agya K’s death emerged months after he emotionally buried his son in the Ashanti Region

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A throwback video of Osanju's father, Agya K, crying at his son's funeral has sparked emotions online following rumours about his passing.

Old clip of Osanju's father resurfaces following his death rumours. Photo credit: osanju, agya K. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

YEN.com.gh has earlier reported that the family of TikToker, Osanju, was left heartbroken after he passed away on Monday, September 1, 2025.

His death followed five months after the funeral of his mother, who also passed away on January 20, 2025.

According to his family and close associates, Osanju was found lying on the floor by his landlady in poor shape in the middle of the night. He had complained of having a headache hours before he was discovered in a concerning state.

Despite being taken to the Mount Sinai Hospital and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment, the TikToker could not make it and was announced dead while on admission.

The Ghanaian content creator was laid to rest on October 4, 2025, in a white coffin with Barcelona stickers.

His funeral, held in Atwima Koforidua in the Ashanti Region, drew hundreds of people to his hometown.

Osanju's father reported dead

About 3 months after Osanju's death, rumours all over social media claimed that his father, Agya K, had also passed away.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Oheneba Jude, confirmed Agya K’s death in a social media post.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Following the report, a throwback video of him shedding tears at his son's funeral has gone viral online.

In the video, Agya K, donning the traditional funeral wear, appeared deeply saddened. The video generated sad emotions online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Osanju's father's throwback video

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video online. Some of the comments are below.

Agbleta Francis said:

"When pain becomes so unbearable, Daddy opted to join his beloved family. This place is indeed not our home. God, please help us, the remaining ones, to adhere to your purpose."

Chris Survival wrote:

"It's never spiritual, sometimes things like this happen due to the first person who has died, depression alone can take the rest."

Abdul Hamidu commented:

"Death is a natural process; even those who claim to be more powerful spiritually will succumb to it one day. You can live to 1000 years, enjoy all the goodies of life, but one day, some people will say RIP to you. No one is special than anyone. Another creature will also eat the lion king in the bush. It's part of it."

The late Osanju with his late mother after visiting Nana Ama McBrown's show. Photo source: MrSanjus

Source: TikTok

Ama McBrown commiserates with Osanju's father

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nana Ama McBrown reached out to the late Osanju's father after his demise on September 1.

The Onua Showtime show host called the late TikToker's grieving father, expressing her sympathy.

When he was alive, Osanju shared an enviable bond with McBrown, who often called him her boyfriend.

Source: YEN.com.gh