A video of a young lady, said to be the daughter of Interior Minister Mubarak Muntaka, has gone viral on TikTok

The minister was seen spraying cash on the bride and groom during what appeared to be a wedding ceremony

The video sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning the optics of a public official displaying such wealth

A video of a young Ghanaian lady, purportedly the daughter of Ghana's Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, has gone viral on social media.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Muntaka Mubarak, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, was captured spraying several cedi notes on the bride and groom.

Ghana's Interior Minister, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, sprays cash at the wedding of a lady purported to be his daughter. Photo credit: Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka/Facebook.

Beaming with excitement, the MP and Minister of State, accompanied by a woman purported to be his wife, showered his alleged daughter with so much love.

While Muntaka Mubarak sprayed cash on the newlywedded couple, the MC kept showering them with accolades.

It is unclear exactly when the wedding took place, although the video was shared on TikTok 11 hours ago by a user named @wedwithmcb.

The trending video of the minister's daughter's wedding has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many sharing their varied views.

While some raised questions about the optics of a Minister of State spraying cash at a public event, others simply saw nothing wrong with it.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few reactions to the video below:

@martina1q7 said:

"I thought it’s a crime to do this with the currency. Even those supposed to enforce the laws are breaking them. The Constitution isn’t being upheld in this country. Both political parties are the same."

@hafsatmohammed195 also said:

"Chobo Government. Spending money any how yet nurses and teachers have worked for 12 months and only received 1 month's salary. I’m just passing by oo….😂😂😂😂."

@Nana Amakye commented:

"So when will politicians learn. You are a politician, you have to be careful displaying money like that in public."

@dessyblackk also commented:

"I thought Mahama cautioned ministers against opulence."

@SOMAISONKA wrote:

"If you talk, they will say hate. Muntaka, your political "enemies" will be mischievous towards this. You can do more than this, but for the optics as the people's servant, this public display isn't right."

Muntaka Mubarak celebrates son's KNUST graduation

Meanwhile, Muntaka Mubarak shared photos of his second son's graduation from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The minister's son, named after his grandfather, Alhaj Muntaka, was among the students who graduated at the 5th graduation ceremony of the KNUST College of Health Sciences in November 2025.

"Congratulations to all graduands on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work, dedication, and resilience have brought you this far, and today marks the beginning of an even greater journey of service and impact," he wrote

"To my second son, named after my beloved father, Alhaj Muntaka, may Allah bless your certificate. May this calling urge you to serve humanity," he added.

Ghana's Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, loses his mother. Photo credit: Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak/Facebook.

Ghana's Interior Minister loses mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak had lost his mother.

The MP's mother died on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana

Her death came a few months after Muntaka was sworn in by President Mahama as the new Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Ghana

