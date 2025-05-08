Ananzo Official, the Ghanaian TikToker who went viral and received a cosign from Davido, has hit over 500k followers and 8 million likes on TikTok

The video of him singing Davido's song has 2.1 million likes and over 16 million views as of the time of this publication

The young man who works as a washing bay attendant also received $5000 from the Nigerian musician and has become a viral sensation

Ghanaian TikToker Ananzo Official has gained over 500,000 followers and more than 8 million likes on TikTok after a video of him singing Davido’s song went viral.

The young man, who works as a washing bay attendant, has become an internet sensation across Ghana and Nigeria.

The short video, which was recorded while he was at work, showed Ananzo passionately singing ‘With You’ by Davido featuring Omah Lay. The clip has received over 2.1 million likes and more than 16 million views on TikTok at the time of this report.

Davido reposted the video shortly after it went viral and offered to send Ananzo $5,000. The Nigerian musician asked one of his team members to help Ananzo receive the money. The gesture surprised many fans who praised Davido for supporting someone with passion and talent.

‘With You’ is one of the top songs from Davido’s latest album 5Five. The track has become popular on TikTok, and several videos have been made using the song. Many content creators and celebrities like Sabinus and Emmanuella have joined the trend. However, Ananzo’s version stood out due to how real and emotional it felt.

Within four days of posting, the video attracted almost 10 million views on TikTok alone. Ananzo did not use any special camera or effects. He was doing his job when he decided to share the song online. His natural performance pleased many users on social media.

Ghanaian TikToker Ananzo receives praise

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

wisdom nation wrote:

"Ananzo you’re so massive talented and i like your dance as well."

biglamatbraids said:

"This guy is the reason why I downloaded this song, join if true."

AbenaAdu wrote:

"Looks like people are not listening to the guy well, he is full of talent that he needs a proper push not comparing which artist reposted or gave him money."

charlugh said:

"I just love your energy son...from Liberia, may God protect you and lift you far..from where u at now... Davido may be the one who made people know."

Davido supports Kweku Smoke

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has publicly endorsed Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke, highlighting him as one of Africa's emerging talents.

In a recent interview on the Trackstar Show, Davido named Kweku Smoke among his favourite artists on the continent, alongside Nigeria's Boi Chase and South Africa's Musa Keys.

YEN.com.gh reported that this endorsement has sparked significant attention on social media, with fans praising Davido for recognising Kweku Smoke's artistry. The Ghanaian rapper is a strong contender for the Artiste of the Year award at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

