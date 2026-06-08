Veteran gospel singer Herty Borngreat has resurfaced after many years of disappearing from the music scene

In a video, the musician detailed her reason for the absence, claiming she wanted to focus on childbirth

Fans were left in disbelief, sparking massive reactions on social media, with many dropping comments

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Veteran gospel musician, Herty Borngreat, caused a stir after she resurfaced after many years of taking a break from music.

Veteran gospel singer Herty Borngreat resurfaces, detailing the reason for her absence from music. Image credit: UGC, Onua TV

Source: Facebook

The talented singer made a return appearance when she stormed Onua Showtime on June 7, 2026, for an interview with the Kumawood actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown.

After several years, the veteran music star still looks young and beautiful as always, captivating the attention of Ghanaians.

Speaking about why she left the music scene, she disclosed that she paused her career to focus on raising her children.

According to the veteran gospel musician, combining motherhood with music became difficult, leading her to prioritise family responsibilities.

When asked about her children, who managed to take her off the limelight, the award-winning musician said she had nine children, putting observers in the mood of disbelief.

“I have been around. I took a break to give birth and raise my children. I have nine kids. But I am done giving birth,” she said

"They are all my biological children, and I gave birth to all of them naturally,” she added.

Herty Borngreat added that she is now returning to Ghana music, expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

“By the grace of God, it has been good, and thanks to my husband, Bishop Borngreat, for his support,” she added.

Herty Borngreat's number of children has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Herty Borngreat is below.

Herty Borngreat’s motherhood sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the gospel musician disclosed that she left the music scene to focus on childbirth.

Ayigbe Jollof wrote:

“Nine children, but still she is looking beautiful.”

Maame Nsaakuwaa wrote:

“I love her and her music, but I haven’t seen her face before, but she is so beautiful.”

Romay wrote:

“She is Borngreat and she has born great, God bless you and still beautiful.”

Nana Brew:

“The way my grandma was complaining about 10 children then I think its because of poverty.”

Ella wrote:

"Making babies is also a calling. Be fruitful and multiply, remember?? Stay blessed."

Dave wrote:

"She got another career nine kids and still counting. Sister yi pɛ edie papa, herh."

Grace wrote:

"When they start gospel music they say God called them. How can you pause God’s calling."

Timothy wrote:

"Nine children, ministry, marriage, and a music career. Which do you think is the biggest challenge to balance? Welcome back Ma."

Watch the TikTok video of resurfaced Sargent Lee below:

Cantata actor Sargent Dee resurfaces in a new video, singing Shatta Wale's song as he reflects on his life. Photo source: @sargentdee2

Source: UGC

Sargent Lee resurfaced and looked transformed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Sargent Lee has resurfaced in a reflective TikTok video, singing a Shatta Wale song.

Fans shared mixed reactions, reminiscing about his past roles and speculating on his current situation.

Sargeant Dee, known for Cantata, has been absent from the screen since the 2024 political campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh