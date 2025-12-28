A Ghanaian TikToker delivered an emotional tribute to philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye at his awards dinner

The content creator thanked Quaye for the food bank initiative that provided free meals to vulnerable Ghanaians

A heartfelt on-stage hug between the two moved audiences and sparked widespread praise on social media

A young Ghanaian TikTok creator delivered an emotional tribute to his benefactor, businessman and philanthropist Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

A TikToker goes emotional while appreciating Ghanaian philanthropist Richard Quaye.

The TikToker rose to prominence through videos documenting his frequent visits to Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s food bank.

He took the stage at the philanthropist’s End-of-Year Dinner & Awards Night to express profound gratitude to the businessman.

Ghanaian TikToker celebrates Richard Quaye

In the trending video, the young man was overwhelmed with emotion in his speech. He used the opportunity to express his deep gratitude to Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of the initiative that provides free meals to those in need (RNAQ Foundation's Food Bank).

He said:

"My brother. I love you!! Thank you. May God richly bless you."

He spoke about the profound impact of Quaye's work, declaring that because of his efforts, many Ghanaians have food to eat.

The speech reached a touching climax when the philanthropist joined the young man on stage, and the two shared a warm, prolonged hug.

The genuine display of appreciation and mutual respect moved many in the audience, highlighting the powerful human connection forged through acts of kindness and philanthropy.

This comes after he dashed five cars to five outstanding workers of Bills Micro Credit at the end of year durbar.

The moment has been widely celebrated on social media. The video, shared on X, gathered about 50,000 views.

Reactions to TikToker's tribute to Richard Quaye

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below:

@ananse__kwaku wrote:

"Very emotional. Whatever this man is doing and getting his money, whether right or wrong, at least he is feeding the poor. The problem in this country is the majority of food. If food becomes affordable, it will reduce many of the vices our security forces fight. Food security is governance."

@KwameOf41914304 said:

"God always has plans for his people. We are just in the heist, but he takes his time and waits for the right moment for us. I am happy for this guy. Thank you, God, and thank you, RNQ."

@DanielAziamanyo commented:

"God bless RNQ. ❤️"

Bills Micro Credit Founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye shows off his new car acquisitions after adding a Lamborghini Urus and Ferrari Purosangue to his fleet.

Richard Quaye flaunts new lamborghini

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Richard Nii Armah grandly embraced the Christmas season after unveiling what he called his newest “toys.”

He has been trending after posting a new picture online.

Details of the image caught many eyes as he showcased two of his newly acquired luxury cars.

In his post, RNAQ delivered a motivational message urging the youth to stay focused on their long-term goals.

The photo featured a red Ferrari and an orange Lamborghini, with his outfit perfectly matching the colours.

