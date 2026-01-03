A Ghanaian preacher is trending in the wake of his prophetic message about Aba Dope

This comes after he admonished the media personality to seek the support of a powerful man of God to avert a vision he had about her

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views about the prophecy regarding Aba Dope

The Founder of the Prayer Sanctuary, Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah, delivered a prophetic message to Ghanaian entrepreneur and media personality Aba Dope.

Speaking during his 31st December Watch Night Service at his church, the man of God stated that he foresaw machinations against the young lady.

Rev Augustine Owusu Ansah shares a prophetic message for Aba Dope.

Delving into details, he said that 2026 was meant to be a favourable year for Aba Dope, hence the need to act to avert any spiritual attacks against her.

Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah admonished Aba Dope to show humility and seek the help of a powerful man of God who can guide her in the wake of the vision he had about her.

Prophecy about Dr Likee

Earlier, Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah told his congregants that he foresaw, in the spiritual realm, troubling events for Dr Likee in 2026.

According to him, he foresaw that some members of Dr Likee's camp could face death. He then admonished the actor to seek the help of a powerful man of God in the wake of the vision he had about him.

Ghanaian preacher Rev Augustine Owusu Ansah shares his vision for Dr Likee.

"I foresaw him weeping. There is a serious attack on that guy. God, through His will, wants to uplift the people he is working with, but I have seen an arrow negatively thrown on him. If he does not seek the help of a powerful man of God, he will have a tough year," he stated.

At the time of writing, the prophecy about Dr Likee had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reaction to the prophetic declaration about Aba Dope

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy from Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah.

LOBÈL’S EMPIRE stated:

"So all the prophecies coming are for people who are popular. What about us?"

Glory Babe asked:

"So people that have money, they see things about them. Eiii!"

Finest Princess stated:

"Eeeiii, so they won’t see anything about me, or is it because I don’t have money? Eeeiii."

Mercy wrote:

"So nothing positive comes from some of these prophets or pastors?"

Miss Mimi stated:

"So me too, when I become a celebrity, they will start prophesying on my life."

Cathybae wrote:

"Eiii, they have started again in Ghana, unless they don’t see you getting money."

Lilian Kumah shares prophecy witha Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the widow of the late politician John Kumah, Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, gave a prophecy concerning events in 2026.

In a video, Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye shared a concerning prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama, claiming that another country plans to destabilise his government.

She said a plan was being hatched by a global superpower to destroy Ghana and warned the president to be vigilant.

