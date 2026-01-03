Prophet William Baffour Asare has been trending following a prophetic declaration concerning President John Mahama

In a video, he admonished the president to pay close attention to the places his son visits, citing a vision he claimed to have received

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy

The General Overseer of Gethsemane Glory Evangelical Ministry International, Prophet William Baffour Asare, has sparked controversy following his latest prophetic declaration.

This comes after the man of God, during the 31st December Watch Night Service at his church, spoke about Sharaf Mahama, the son of Ghana’s President, John Mahama, based on a vision he claimed to have had.

According to him, he foresaw in a vision that people with bad intentions had masterminded evil plans against Sharaf Mahama in 2026.

He therefore admonished President John Mahama to be cautious about his son’s public outings and ensure that his safety is prioritised.

Submit prophecies of national interest for review

This prophecy comes at a time when the Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations directed all religious leaders in the country to officially submit any prophecy or spiritual insight of national significance to the office for review.

The directive was issued by the Presidential Envoy, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

He emphasised that the directive specifically applies to prophecies relating to high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability.

Afriyie Ankrah also added that the move is aimed at ensuring proper stewardship over Ghana’s destiny, especially in these uncertain times.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 2,000 likes and 50 comments.

Peeps react to the prophecy on Sharaf Mahama

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophetic declaration made by Prophet William Baffour Asare. While some believe harm could come to Sharaf Mahama, others have urged the president to heed the warning given.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“This is not right. The Office of the Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations has asked men of God with such visions to submit their prophecies for review, so why this? I plead with you to do the right thing.”

David Ahiave opined:

“Hmmm, so nothing else good for Ghana?”

Nana K indicated:

“Papa, they will regret it if they try anything.”

Boyce90 commented:

“No NPP evil plan against President Mahama’s family will see the light of day in Jesus’ name, amen.”

Elizabeth Queye added:

“God bless you, papa.”

Nana K stated:

“You are spiritually right.”

Eric Boahen Uche's prophecy reportedly fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian preacher Eric Boahen Uche went viral after a December 31 prophecy appeared to be fulfilled.

Speaking before his congregation, the Reign House Chapel founder said he had foreseen developments in Nigeria, adding that Israel would announce the establishment of a military base in the West African country in 2026.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has since expressed intentions to join efforts with the United States to combat the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

