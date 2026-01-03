A Ghanaian preacher has caused a stir following his prophetic declaration about Ghanaian actor Dr Likee

In a now viral video, the man of God opened up on a vision he had about Dr Likee and his team

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the disclosure by the man of God

Ghanaian actor Dr Likee has been forewarned to seek the support of a powerful man of God if he desires a year without trials and tribulations.

This prophetic message was delivered by the Founder of the Prayer Sanctuary, Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah, during the 31st December Watch Night Service at his church.

Ghanaian preacher Rev Augustine Owusu Ansah shares his vision for Dr Likee. Photo credit: @akabenezer_official/Instagram, @Ps Augustine Owusu Ansah/Facebook

Shedding more light on the vision, Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah told his congregants that 2026 was meant to be a prosperous year for Dr Likee and his team; however, certain things have been done to ensure that he goes through pain.

He explained that in his vision, he foresaw Dr Likee losing his team members to death.

The man of God, therefore, advised the celebrated comic to seek a powerful man of God to avert the pending disaster he forewarned.

"I foresaw him weeping. There is serious attack on that guy. God, through His will, wants to uplift the people he is working with, but I have seen an arrow negatively thrown at him. If he does not seek the help of a powerful man of God, he will have it tough this year. If he doubts my prophecy, he should call his brother Zak Nation and ask him about me," Rev. Ansah said

Ghanaian preacher Rev Augustine Owusu Ansah shares his vision for Dr Likee. Photo credit: @akabenezer_official/Instagram

At the time of writing the report, the prophecy about Dr Likee had raked in over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to the prophetic declaration about Dr Likee

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions about the prophetic declaration made by Rev. Augustine Owusu Ansah regarding Dr Likee and his team.

Evelyn stated:

"They will never reveal anything to the poor people, only the rich ones."

Amabronii added:

"Ghana deɛ, God don’t show us good things."

God, please pave a way for me, opined: "Those that are dead, are we better than them? You will never hear pastors giving positive prophecies all the time, only negatives."

Aguuda indicated:

"People at the church haven't received any prophecy, but outsiders are receiving prophecies."

Bonnah Ebenezer stated:

"So your family members and those in your church are there, but you did not see anything about them, only about popular people."

Mr Blinks stated:

"Those in the church will receive any revelation... obi aa cte nu babi eeii Ghana."

Nana Bonsu stated:

"Free Ebo Noah… If someone can be arrested for causing fear and panic, then by that same logic, many pastors would also qualify, since they often preach that the world could end at any time and be destroyed by fire, which can also create fear among the public."

Prophecy on Agradaa releases from jail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, had predicted the release of Nana Agradaa from prison before her time.

Nigel Gaisie shared his prediction while delivering many other prophecies for the coming year during the 31st December Watch Night Service at his church.

Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asieduaa or Evangelist Mama Pat, is currently serving a 15-year jail term for defrauding multiple victims through charlatanic advertisements.

