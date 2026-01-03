Bishop J.Y. Adu Shares Prophecy for 2026, Predicts Loss of Popular Musicians
- Bishop John Yaw Adu is once again making headlines following his prophetic declaration during the 31st December Watch Night Service
- This comes after he prophesied that he foresaw the nation in mourning as a result of the deaths of some well-known Ghanaian musicians
- Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views regarding Bishop J.Y. Adu’s prophecy
Bishop John Yaw Adu, leader and founder of New Jerusalem Chapel, has raised eyebrows with his recent prophetic message.
It all happened during the 31st December Watch Night Service while he was addressing congregants of his church.
In the video, Bishop J.Y. Adu was emphatic in his prophecy, stating that he foresaw the nation mourning because some well-known musicians were going to die.
"I still foresaw the people mourning; musicians who have impacted lives with their music are going to pass on, I can say that our tears are not over. I see the nation in tears," he said." he told the congregants..
In 2025, Ghana lost notable musicians, including Daddy Lumba, Dada KD, and Tiwaa of Asomafo fame.
Bishop J.Y. Adu’s prophecies
Bishop J.Y. Adu rose to prominence in January 2025 when he predicted a major incident, specifically a fire outbreak, during the 31st December Watch Night Service.
His prophecy came true when the first market fire was recorded at Kantamanto Market in the early hours of January 2, 2025.
At the time of writing this report, the video of Bishop J.Y. Adu had generated over 2,000 likes and 40 comments.
Watch the TikTok of Bishop J.Y. Adu’s prophecy below:
Ghanaians react to Bishop J.Y. Adu’s Prophecy
Netizens who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the prophetic message delivered by Bishop J.Y. Adu. While some prayed that the prophecy could be averted, others expressed doubts about his claims.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
"This man is very powerful. I still remember the prophecy he gave about the market fire last year. I think MUSIGA should act now before the unthinkable happens. God reveals to redeem."
user7923458216192 stated:
"So nobody will predict that a mason, carpenter, steel bender, or any Okada rider will die, only the rich people? Are we not human beings too?"
ZION added:
"Hey please, because of this, he’s not an ordinary prophet."
PSALM 23 opined:
"He said Bawumia will win the 2024 elections. Did it come to pass?"
Omanbapa K added:
"All these people should be arrested."
Agradaa will be released
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has predicted the release of Nana Agradaa from prison before her sentence ends.
Nigel Gaisie shared his prediction, along with other prophecies for the coming year, during the 31st December Watch Night Service at his church.
He claimed that he recently saw in a vision that Agradaa had been released and a radio station was announcing it.
