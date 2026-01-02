Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, the widow of late MP John Kumah, sparked online debate after sharing a chilling 2026 prophecy for President John Mahama

Speaking during the December 31, 2025, watchnight service at her church, she stated that a global superpower was planning to attack the government

Lilian's prophecy occurred weeks after she grabbed headlines for marrying a new husband about 18 months after the death of her husband, John Kumah

The widow of late politician John Kumah, Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, has caused a stir on social media with a prophecy concerning events in 2026.

Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye shares a doom prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama for the year 2026. Image credit: Samuel Aryeequaye, docmforchrist/TikTok, tcoceans/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On December 31, 2025, numerous churches held their watchnight service in anticipation of the new year.

Numerous prominent prophets, including Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, Isaac Owusu Bempah, Eric Boahen Uche, and Nigel Gaisie, shared prophecies about events expected to occur in 2026.

The varying and sometimes contradictory prophecies have gone viral on social media and stirred heated conversations.

Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye shares John Mahama prophecy

During the December 31 service at the Disciples of Christ Ministries (DOCM) headquarters in Weija, Accra, Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye shared a concerning prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama.

The preacher claimed that God had shown her a vision of events in 2026 that were going to destabilise his government.

She said a plan was being hatched by a global superpower to destroy Ghana and warned the president to be vigilant.

"A supernation is planning against Ghana. They are planning against us, but by the grace of the righteous, it will fail. They want to find a means to make this government fail woefully. They would attack lives, and they would take actions to make the government fail,” she said.

The preacher said the attack would be centred on the Northern part of Ghana and called on all Christians to be prayerful, to ensure those plans are foiled in the spirit.

Below is the TikTok video of Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye sharing her vision.

Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye gives prophecy after remarrying

The dire prophecy shared by Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye came weeks after she grabbed headlines for tying the knot 18 months after her husband, former legislator John Kumah’s death.

Social media erupted into a frenzy after news emerged that Lilian had married a young politician and diplomat, Samuel Aryeequaye, at a wedding ceremony in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The private event was attended by close family members, friends, and church associates and marked a new chapter in the popular preacher’s life following the sad passing of her husband in March 2024.

Footage that surfaced on Facebook showed the bride and her bridesmaids, including her daughters and sister, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.

A TikTok video from Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye's wedding is below.

Lilian Aryeequaye and her new husband, Samuel, speak for the first time after their wedding on December 19, 2025. Image credit: @slayedbybb

Source: TikTok

Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye speaks about new husband

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye opened up about the reason behind her decision to remarry less than two years after her husband’s death.

In a video, the DOCM leader stated that she had become attracted to her new husband due to his flawless confidence, diligence, and visionary attributes, sparking many reactions.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh