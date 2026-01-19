The family of Stephen King Amoah has reacted to claims by Bright Aweh that he is not behind the killing of the immigration officer

Speaking in an interview, a representative of the family stated that they have evidence to implicate the main suspect

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared their reactions to the matter

The family of the late Ghanaian immigration officer Stephen King Amoah has gone public after Bright Aweh’s latest comments claiming he was innocent of the charges levelled against him.

He made these comments as he appeared before the Adabraka District Court on Monday, January 19, 2026, and was being escorted from the court premises to a waiting police vehicle after the hearing.

According to Bright Aweh, he was not responsible for the killing of Stephen King Amoah.

Family responds to Bright Aweh

Reacting to Bright Aweh’s comments, family representatives of the slain immigration officer, speaking on the sidelines of the court hearing, shared contrary views.

A family member in an interview said that the incident had been investigated by security agencies and that the family was confident in the evidence at their disposal.

“He has shared his opinion, and that is why in every case we have prosecutors, investigators, and security services who will thoroughly examine the matter. The evidence we have gathered against Bright and his accomplice is sufficient. If he were shown this evidence, I do not think he would repeat the statement he made. He has not seen our evidence, so he is at liberty to say whatever he wants.”

Facts behind Bright Aweh’s case

Stephen King Amoah disappeared after leaving his residence on July 3, 2025, to meet a friend, Bright Aweh, at Aggie’s Spot in Ashongman Estate.

Aweh allegedly owed Amoah GH¢200,000 and had contacted him to come for payment of the debt.

The young immigration officer was not seen again until the Ghana Police Service discovered his charred remains in a gutter on July 9, 2025.

Bright Aweh, a close friend of the deceased, was arrested on July 10, 2025, and arraigned before the Adabraka District Court on murder charges.

A second suspect, identified as Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase, has been facing charges for his role in the alleged murder.

Reactions to Stephen Amoah’s family statement

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.

KELVYN BOY BA QUAME SWEET stated:

“Eeiii, a country called Ghana.”

user3188277990202 reacted:

“Again, the investigators must make sure that every necessary piece of evidence for this case is captured during the committal proceedings.”

KING PABLO indicated:

“They are taking too long with the case.”

Late immigration officer’s sister storms court with eggs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the sister of the late Stephen King Amoah stormed the court premises with eggs.

In a video, the late officer’s sister was seen holding three eggs in a bowl.

She explained that the eggs were from their family shrine and that she intended to break them at the court premises as a curse on anyone involved in her sibling’s death.

