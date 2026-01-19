Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Immigration Officer Stephen Amoah Killing: Main Suspect Bright Aweh Denies Murder at Adabraka Court
Ghana

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • The main suspect in the killing of immigration officer Stephen King Amoah, Bright Aweh, has publicly spoken out for the first time, addressing the charges against him
  • He appeared at the Adabraka District Court on Monday, January 19, 2026, and denied the murder while exiting the court premises, crying 'injustice' over the case
  • Amoah went missing after meeting Aweh on July 3, 2025, over an alleged debt of GH¢200,000 linked to job promises, before his remains were found days later by police

The main suspect in the killing of Ghanaian immigration officer Stephen King Amoah, Bright Aweh, has spoken out for the first time concerning the charges against him.

The main suspect in the killing of Ghanaian immigration officer Stephen King Amoah, Bright Aweh, speaks out against the charges against him. Image credit: @gossips24tv, AntwiHansford/Facebook
Source: TikTok

The immigration officer was reported missing days after he left his residence on July 3, 2025, to meet a friend, Bright Aweh, at Aggie’s Spot in Ashongman Estate.

Aweh reportedly owed Amoah an amount of GH¢200,000 and had contacted him to come for payment of the debt.

The money was reportedly meant to secure employment for some individuals following the election victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections, but the bargain was not fulfilled.

Amoah was never seen again after the meeting until July 9, 2025, when the Ghana Police Service discovered his charred remains in a gutter near GBC Satellite, opposite Comet Estate at Abuom Junction, near Kwabenya.

Following an investigation, his close friend, Aweh, was arrested on July 10, 2025, and arraigned before the Adabraka District Court on murder charges.

The case has been ongoing since, with a second suspect identified as Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Jaase, also facing charges for his role in the alleged murder.

Below is a TikTok video of Bright Aweh arriving at the Adabraka District Court.

Bright Aweh denies killing Stephen Amoah

On Monday, January 19, 2026, the two suspects in the Stephen Amoah case appeared before the Adabraka District Court.

A chilling moment occurred when Bright Aweh spoke up for the first time to address the charges against him.

While being escorted from the courtroom to the police vehicles to be transported back into custody, the main suspect denied killing his friend.

He claimed what was happening to him currently was a huge injustice, but he was willing to go through that for the truth to prevail.

“I didn't kill my friend, I'm not a murderer. I would pass through this painfully for justice to be served. I'm not a murderer. Thank you,” he said.

Aweh’s words angered the gathered family members of the deceased, who responded with angry retorts and threatening messages while officers scrambled to get him out of the premises.

The TikTok video of Bright Aweh speaking about the charges against him is below.

Alleged details of the alleged plot to take out immigration officer Stephen Amoah, allegedly masterminded by his friend Bright Aweh, emerge. Image credit: PanafricanBuss.Europe, MaameAkualove
Source: Facebook

Alleged details of Stephen Amoah's murder surfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that disturbing details of Stephen King Amoah's alleged murder had surfaced on social media.

The founder and Executive Director of Crime Check TV Ghana claimed that Bright Aweh had meticulously planned his friend's murder.

Ibrahim Kwarteng Oppong alleged that the suspect took measures, including getting his wife to leave, to have the house to himself.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
