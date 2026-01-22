Ghanaian groom Cyrus has taken social media by storm, with his engagement video trending online as fans gush over his style, joy, and charm

A young Ghanaian man has captured the hearts of social media users following his recent engagement ceremony.

Ghanaian groom and his groomsmen courts online attention following the extraordinary vibes they radiated at the marriage ceremony, stirring massive reactions.

Videos from the event, tagged Cyro26, have gone viral, showing the groom, Cyrus, radiating joy as he celebrated his love with family and friends.

Netizens have been quick to share their excitement, praising the warmth, fun, and style that defined the day.

Line of dashing groomsmen steals many hearts

The engagement video also spotlighted the groom’s closest friends, who served as his groomsmen.

Their camaraderie, playful banter, and seamless coordination with the family were highlights that had viewers smiling from start to finish.

From laughter-filled interactions to spontaneous dance moves, the group embodied the perfect balance of fun and loyalty, leaving many wondering how such friendship circles maintain so much energy and joy.

Groom’s grand entrance captivates TikTok audience

Cyrus’s entrance was a moment to remember. The groom moved confidently down the aisle, surrounded by friends and loved ones, drawing cheers and applause.

His entrance, paired with his beaming smile and impeccable style, quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online.

Social media users were particularly captivated by how seamlessly he connected with his groomsmen while maintaining the charm and poise that every groom dreams of.

Groom's mom vibes with friends like family

The groom’s mother also stole the show with her warmth and hospitality. Video clips showed her hugging, laughing, and dancing with the groom’s friends as if they were her own children.

Comments on the posts highlighted how her presence made everyone feel at ease, creating a family-like atmosphere.

"It's obvious the groom's mum knows most, if not all, of his friends. It's giving boys boys maame vibes🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰. The hugs, the smiles and the dance showed how welcoming she has been with them and how free they're with her. God bless all our mothers who don't make our friends feel like strangers in their homes🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️," Kaakyireba Serwaa Tinabeebi❤️ wrote as his comment, as at the time of reporting, had 168 likes.

Social media reacts to Cyro26's trending videos

The combination of a stylish groom, handsome groomsmen, and a welcoming mother created a celebration that was as heartwarming as it was exciting.

Ladies and men alike flooded the comment sections, admiring the elegance, charm, and energy displayed by the group.

From shared laughter to dance challenges, the engagement offered a glimpse of love, friendship, and joy that will be remembered by everyone who witnessed it.

Gracepancy 💦💞💫 wrote:

"Men dey. I will start going to an event from today onwards."

Awula Nhaa 💞💞 added:

"Charlie, but Ghana we have nice men oooo 🥰❤"

