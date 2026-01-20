The founder of Spiritual Revival Ministries courted massive online attention after a trending video showed him performing electrifying dance moves

The video captured Prophet Elbernard on the church podium with his ministers, moving in sync with creative and energetic steps that thrilled viewers

The viral moment came shortly after the cleric revealed that Abronye DC had allegedly threatened his life for prophesying Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's party's election win

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, founder of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has captured online attention with a lively display of dance during a church service.

Prophet Elbernard moves many as he displayed his dancing moves at church. Image credit: Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook

In a Facebook video shared by Noah TheBlogger, the beloved spiritual leader could be seen moving joyfully across the podium, spreading happiness throughout the congregation.

Prophet Elbernard amazes church with dance moves

Dressed in a flowing brown Agbada paired with a matching cap, Prophet Elbernard showed that even traditional attire could not stop him from expressing pure joy.

As the church band led worship with energetic tunes, the prophet joined in seamlessly, radiating the kind of happiness that fills hearts when one is truly in the presence of God.

The video captures a delightful moment as ministers accompany Prophet Elbernard in synchronised, creative dance moves.

Their infectious energy, combined with lively drumming and singing, made it impossible for anyone in the church to remain still.

Online viewers immediately praised the spirited display, with many describing it as a moment of pure celebration and unity in worship.

The Facebook post has since amassed over 1,500 likes and 159 comments, with viewers from across Ghana expressing admiration for his energy and authenticity.

For many, the prophet’s dance was more than entertainment it was a reminder of the joy, freedom, and unity that can be found in the house of God.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Prophet Elbernard's dancing moves stir reactions

Ghanaians have thronged the comment section as admirers, friends, and church members shared their views on the trending video of the Prophet.

Kwin Sheebabe wrote:

"Is that my Papa…wooooowww Keep Pressing necks ooo. Prophet One ooo. My Papa."

Staff Staff shared:

"While other countries are busy trying to find solutions for their countries, look at what some Africans are doing here!"

Nana Osei Agyeman added:

"This is how the oracle shall celebrate Kennedy's victory after the 31st."

Nana Dufie commented:

"Mummy thinking papa go fall..but naaa he's kennected to the moves."

MrKelly Pee added:

"What I love most about this man is his free-spirited nature. I’ve been privileged to be around him a few times and one-on-one twice, and he’s so loving. I just love him. May God increase His anointing immeasurably."

Antwi Akwasi wrote:

"Beautiful, let the church experience some fire in Jesus' name, nice dance Moves by the MAN OF GOD, holy Spirit bless you, Sir."

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun hits back at Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye DC, for allegedly threatening his life over a prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: UGC.

Elbernard warns Abronye DC for 'threatening him'

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder and leader of the Spiritlife Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, has slammed the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, for allegedly threatening his life.

Abronye DC is reported to have questioned the Ghanaian preacher's prophecy prowess after prophesying victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP’s forthcoming flagbearer race.

The Bono Regional NPP Chairman, a known supporter of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, reportedly threatened to 'deal with' Prophet ElBernard.

Source: YEN.com.gh