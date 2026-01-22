Rare throwback photos of Papa Shee, his wife and their daughter from their private wedding day have surfaced online

The former highlife musician turned evangelist reportedly married his long-time fiancée in a quiet ceremony in late 2022

The resurfaced image offers a rare glimpse into Papa Shee’s private family life, which he has largely kept away from the public eye

Old photos from the wedding day of Papa Shee, the former musician known privately as Nana Yaw Akosa, have resurfaced, stirring warm reactions online.

Rare glimpse of Papa Shee with his wife and daughter surfaces online. Image credit: Evangelist PAPA SHEE (FACEBOOK).

According to reports from late 2022, the former highlife musician turned evangelist tied the knot with his long-time fiancée in a private ceremony.

The traditional marriage ceremony was kept away from the media, with only close family members and a small circle of friends present on the special day.

The resurfaced photos, believed to have been taken on the wedding day, capture Papa Shee’s wife sitting proudly with their daughter, all beautifully dressed for the occasion.

Papa Shee was once a familiar name in the highlife genre and was closely linked to the late Daddy Lumba during his active music days.

Over time, however, Papa Shee stepped away from the stage and chose a different path, dedicating his life to evangelism and personal growth.

His transition was unexpected for many fans but was widely respected.

Netizens reacted to Papa Shee's wedding photos

Since embracing a quieter life, Papa Shee has kept his family out of public conversations, making the resurfaced photo even more meaningful to admirers who rarely see glimpses of his private world.

Online reactions have been largely positive, with many describing the moment as peaceful and refreshing.

Rather than stirring controversy, the throwback has reminded many of how life can take unexpected turns. From music to ministry, and now family life, Papa Shee’s journey continues to unfold quietly, away from the noise he once knew.

Naa Treasure commented:

"Lovely Papa, sheee papabi ❤️💞 God richly bless you more for your good work done in the life of Mami Akosua Serwaa papabi ❤️💞💞."

ANGhairstyle commented:

"Beautiful family! Mama shee, thank you so much for letting your beloved husband stand up for his sister mama Serwaa ❤️♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Unknown vibe baby commented:

"Mama Shee God Bless you for All Your support for your husband and Our Dear mother, Mama Akosua ❤❤ ❤ 🙏🙏 Your Generation will be Blessed 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🥰🥰🥰 Papa 🙏 🙏 your Loyalty Will Forever Be Remembered ❤ 🙏 Angel 👼 million Love 💕 May you be Blessed and Guided By Millions of Angels 😇 ❤❤❤🙌🏽🙌🏽 Amen 🙏🏽."

Awurade ne manidaso commented:

"Wow, beautiful, gorgeous, lovely, sweet family, adorable, pretty baby girl, much love, darling P family ❤️❤️❤️👍👌👏🙏."

Chief Makarian commented:

"Vindication is indeed in the womb of time. We’ll one day understand Evangelist Papa Shee."

Papa Shee willingly carries Akosua Serwaa's leather bag. Photo credit: @akosuaserwaa.

Papa Shee and Akosua Serwaa spotted publicly

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Yaw Akosah, popularly known as Papa Shee, has proven to be a faithful friend to the late Daddy Lumba even after his passing.

The Atadwe hitmaker has been spotted with the singer’s first wife, Akosua Serwaa, since her return to Ghana on January 12, 2026.

The preacher drew attention as he held Akosua Serwaa’s bag while she waved, greeted, and exchanged pleasantries with family, friends, and well-wishers.

