A Ghanaian bride was in tears after her husband-to-be decided to call off the marriage ceremony on the scheduled wedding day

The wife-to-be failed to plead with her man, even though her family and friends encouraged her to beg so that the ceremony could hold

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on matter

A Ghanaian man called off his wedding to a lady on the day of the marriage ceremony due to the lady's makeup.

The wife-to-be was left brokenhearted and cried her eyes out after the man decided not to continue with the wedding.

Groom cancels wedding after bride wore excessive makeup to the ceremony. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, some women who seemed behind the camera narrated that the man said he did not like his woman in excessive makeup and asked that she clean her face.

The woman refused to clean the makeup, and the man decided not to proceed with the wedding.

The woman stated that some people even encouraged the lady to plead with her husband-to-be, but she refused.

"Oh God, we are in debt. The man caused the marriage ceremony not to be held. At the ceremony, the man said his wife-to-be's makeup was too much. He asked her to clean her makeup, which she refused. We even asked her to plead with her husband so the ceremony would continue, but she refused. Now we are in debt. Please help us pay."

In the video, several women, some of whom were dressed for the marriage ceremony. Some of the women were wearing fascinators, with the men clad in traditional cloth.

Others had surrounded the bride and were possibly trying to convince her to change her mind. Others were also standing, looking moody and chatting among themselves.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to wedding call-off

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video @withAlvin__ on X. Some people supported the man while others thought he acted wrongly. Read the comments below:

@LexaMensa said:

"He didn’t love her to begin with. Because this is rubbissssh."

@RealMissBelicia wrote:

"He didn’t want to marry her in the first place."

@Richie_Chaplin7 said:

"The voice over woman no dey throw support buh she can’t say it 😁😁😁."

@bboadi52 wrote:

"Ɛyɛ asem oh."

@cedibaakop3 said:

"Ayɛ ka!!!"

@larryboi10_ wrote:

"I support him, Bam 😂."

@HackmanKk said:

"It may be related to his religious faith."

Source: YEN.com.gh