Duncan Williams’ son has released a gospel banger after years of health struggles, inspiring fans with a message of faith, hope, and triumph

The handsome son of the man of God dropped the new Amapiano track from FI Studios, blending soulful gospel vibes with infectious danceable rhythms that are trending online

A video he shared online shows him performing the song’s dance moves, drawing thousands of believers and fans eager to join the celebration and show support

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, son of beloved Ghanaian man of God Daniel Duncan-Williams, has dropped an electrifying gospel single after navigating personal health struggles.

The upbeat track blends faith-filled lyrics with infectious Amapiano rhythms, creating a sound that’s impossible to resist moving to.

Bishop Duncan-Williams’ son masters Amapiano production skills

Daniel shared the project online, showing off his dance moves in a black hoodie and cap paired with sleek black pants.

He indicated he had recently completed an Amapiano production course at FI Studios, adding;

“Excuse me, but I’m just a bit proud of myself.”

The clip quickly went viral as believers and music lovers alike flooded the comments with admiration and support.

The lyrics, “Baba God, you dey bless me, as people dey stress me. God got me, I’m taken,” reflect Daniel’s journey and gratitude.

The uplifting track combines spiritual devotion with the danceable energy of Amapiano, inspiring fans to celebrate life through movement.

Daniel Duncan-William's dance challenge trends

Fans and followers are not only enjoying the song but are also recreating the dance moves, sparking a trending online challenge.

Daniel’s natural charisma and energy make it easy for believers to join in, sharing videos of their own interpretations across social media platforms.

Although the official title of the song has yet to be announced, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Daniel Duncan-Williams’ Amapiano gospel single stands as a joyful celebration of life, faith, and creativity, bringing believers together in dance, worship, and shared excitement online.

Duncan-Williams sons speaks on mental health journey

Daniel, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, entreated people to erase all the negative misconceptions they have about him since he is no longer the same person.

According to the man of God's son, he loves his new self and would not go back to his old ways, hence no need for people to keep referring him to his past.

In an Instagram video online, Daniel explained he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, a condition he says was triggered by substance abuse.

"I know there are many misconceptions and negative images of me out there, so I just want to take a minute to address them. In 2016, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. My bipolar disorder is triggered by substance abuse. But that was my old life."

However, about two or three years ago, Daniel Duncan-Williams said he consciously decided to turn his life around and pursue positivity.

He committed to sobriety and quitting the bad habits, which include smoking, alcohol consumption, and promiscuous behaviour.

Instead of all the negative behaviour, Daniel said he started talking to people who can help him improve, reading, and eating well.

"In the past two or three years, I made a decision that I was going to turn my life around and change it for the better. I was going to choose sobriety. Please forget every negative misconception that you have about me because I love myself, and I am not going to give up on myself."

Archbishop Duncan-Williams prays for his son

YEN.com.gh also reported that Archbishop Duncan-Williams had prayed for his son, Daniel, in front of the congregation on his birthday.

His child celebrated his 29th birthday on August 25, 2024, with the man of God embracing him and making declarations at the altar.

