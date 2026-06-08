A woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her unusual routine of visiting Mile 12 market at about 3:30 a.m., drawing widespread attention online

She said that going to the market at that time allows her to avoid heavy crowds while also giving her access to fresh farm produce before peak trading hours begin

The video continues to gain traction online, sparking conversations about early morning market culture and the resilience of traders who sustain supply chains from dawn

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A Lagos-based woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing why she prefers to visit Mile 12 market in the early hours of the morning, around 3:30 a.m.

The video, shared on her TikTok handle @thechopsstation, shows her walking through the busy market at a time when most residents are still asleep.

The TikTok video captures early morning activity at Mile 12 market as traders begin business before sunrise. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Her post has since attracted widespread reactions from social media users curious about the unusual routine.

In the clip, she explains that she chooses to shop at that hour because it is the time she functions best, adding that early visits allow her to access fresh produce and avoid peak-hour crowds.

The video also captures traders already active at Mile 12 market, selling items such as carrots, spring onions and other perishable goods despite the very early hour.

The bustling scene highlights the early start of commercial activities at one of Lagos' most popular food markets, known for its constant flow of buyers and sellers.

Social media users have since reacted to the video, with many expressing surprise at the time of her visit, while others praised the dedication of traders who begin work before dawn.

The clip continues to generate engagement online, sparking conversations about productivity habits and the demanding schedules of market traders in Lagos.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh