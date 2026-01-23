Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams is trending following an explosive interview he recently had with TV3

He opined that one of the reasons many women are not married is because they are not wife material

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has sent social media into a frenzy following his recent comments on marriage.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the revered man of God stated that one reason many women are not married is that they are not wife material.

Elaborating on the point, Duncan William explained that being a wife comes with certain responsibilities which must be understood before getting married.

“I was telling the church the other day that one of the reasons why a lot of women are not married is because they are not wife material. And a lot of men are also not husband material. There’s a difference between being a woman and being a wife.

“So the Bible says, ‘He that finds a wife.’ It didn’t say he that finds a woman, but a wife. A wife here has to do with an office. It has to do with what you have become. You become a wife; you are not born a wife.”

He added that this was the reason many women encounter challenges in their marriages.

He therefore called on mothers to adequately train and prepare their daughters for the responsibilities that lie ahead as a married woman.

Duncan-Williams also criticised the Ghanaian educational system, blaming it for not properly teaching young men and women how to become responsible husbands and wives.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated a lot of reactions and was captioned:

“One reason many women aren’t married is that they aren’t wife material, just as some men aren’t husband material. There’s a difference between being a woman and being a wife, just as there’s a difference between being a man and being a husband or even a father.”

Reactions to why many women are unmarried

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varying reactions to the views of Duncan-Williams.

Bernard MacCarthy indicated:

“TV3, you guys are hypocrites. What the pastor said is nothing but the truth. Are you in support or against it? People are just wasting money on weddings.”

bernycesupernatural stated:

“The hard truth. He won’t sugarcoat it for you. God bless you, Papa.”

