A benevolent benefactor has touched the life of a needy, brilliant student by sponsoring him to the university to follow his dreams

The young man's ambitions were almost dashed after staying home without any hope of achieving his dream to become a pharmacist

Social media users saw the post and thronged the comment section to appreciate the sponsor and to wish the recipient well

Emmanuel's dream to save lives was almost dashed because of his family's poor financial status.

He dreamed of becoming a pharmacist but did not have the financial muscle to fund his education. The dream was almost dashed until a benevolent benefactor, Dickson Assan, stepped in.

Emmanuel Owoahene, a needy SHS graduate, receives a scholarship from one Dickson Assan, a benevolent benefactor, to study Pharmacy at UG.

Emmanuel Owoahene attended St. Joseph's Seminary Senior High School at Mampong in the Ashanti Region. In spite of passing his WASSCE with several A-scores, there was no support for him to pursue higher education.

He had no option but to stay at home and do menial jobs while hoping for a miracle.

According to Mr Assan, he believes small efforts make a giant impact in people's lives. He is motivated by his Christian faith to support the needy in society.

In his own small way, he has supported four needy yet brilliant students, including Emmanuel, to various universities to study medicine, pharmacy, and petroleum engineering.

Despite passing his WASSCE with flying colours, Emmanuel had no hope to further his studies due to financial constraints on his family.

Taking to Facebook to share Emmanuel's story of hope, he told the story of how the brilliant young man's dreams were almost dashed after staying home for three years, despite excelling in his senior school certificate exams.

According to him, in spite of successfully securing admission for the young man, the school registration process was rather hectic and slow. Though the long process left him tired and weak, he found strength in the fact that he had touched and made an impact on someone's life. He said:

"Through my platform, Emmanuel becomes the fourth person to secure a scholarship and financial support to pursue their dreams. God has used this platform to support people in Petroleum, Medicine and Pharmacy. I am convinced, this is just the beginning."

"I spent the whole day at Legon, ensuring his registration and all the other things he needed were properly done."

Mr Assan explained that one of the most touching moments for him was when Emmanuel leaned on his shoulder, with so much gratitude in his eyes and thanked him for giving him hope.

"By the time everything was done, my body was weak, but my heart was full. And that was when Emmanuel leaned on me, put his head on my shoulder and said Daddy, God bless you. I will make you proud"

He used the opportunity to seek support to see Emmanuel through his six-year pharmacy programme. He said:

"We are still seeking financial support and scholarship opportunities to help Emmanuel complete this journey successfully. If you are able to support or connect us to a scholarship or even share this story to reach the right people, please do."

Reactions to SHS student landing scholarship opportunity

Scores of people have taken to social media to commend Mr Dickson Assan for his benevolent initiative. They prayed for God's blessings in his life.

Mary Brandford-Mensah commented:

"We are grateful for your benevolence. But then could he not have chosen to attend KNUST, considering the distance and logistics involved or he wanted to have a feel of Accra?"

Love Gyapong noted:

"Advise him to learn hard because he will meet different characters on campus. He has to remember his background and be grateful to those who helped him."

Evelyn Atinga opined:

" Aww, I am in tears. God richly bless you for putting smiles on the faces of these young ones."

Vida Kwatemaa Nettey commented:

"May God bless you abundantly and replenish your pocket with more money so you can bring this journey to a successful end."

Captain Smart sponsors Ketasco student to university

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular television show host Captain Smart announced his intention to sponsor a student from Keta Senior High School to the university.

This came after the student went viral in a video in which she presented her final project to her teachers.

