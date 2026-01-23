Benedicta Gafah has fiercely fired back at Florence Obinim after she dropped a bible quotation to shade her

She has asked the singer to go and find an identity before she comes for her, as life doesn't revolve around marriage

The Kumawood actress's second clap back at the musician has triggered massive reactions on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The beef between Benedicta Gafah and Florence Obinim has taken an unexpected turn as the actress has sent a bold message to the singer.

Benedicta Gafah tells Florence Obinim to find an identity amid their heated beef. Source: @ Smart Ghana/ Manuelphotogrphy_official

Source: Facebook

A couple of days ago, the singer, in an attempt to debunk rumours suggesting that she had undergone surgery to look like her husband's alleged ex-girlfriend, claimed that the actress is not the most beautiful among her partner's previous lovers.

This triggered Gafah to speak after a fan reacted to her post, saying that the musician was calling her. She used unprintable words on her, which sparked massive reactions on social media.

Florence replies to Gafah with bible quotation

The gospel artist also clapped back at the screen goddess with a bible verse: Romans 8:33-34, which says:

"Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus, who died—more than that, who was raised to life—is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us."

The Instagram video of Florence Obinim flaunting her beauty is below:

Benedicta Gafah sends bold message to Florence

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of the Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebss, the Kumawood star fired Florence Obinim for trying to cover what she started with bible verses. According to her, God belongs to everyone, and he is a just father.

She further sent her a message saying;

" In your generation, your life may have revolved around marriages and children. In our generation, women are building their own identities, have understanding partners who want to see them win, opting for IVF when they choose to, surrogacy if they want to and doing things on their own timeline. Why? Because women are busy chasing purpose, destiny, building empires, and creating legacies for their lineage. Go and find an identity before coming for me."

She added;

"And again, your so-called man is not the prize. Both of you should stop deceiving yourselves and acting like buffoons. Doing something intentionally and then pretending to be innocent 'odwan'. You cannot sit and compare yourself to me. Because everything about you and this situation is giving an error."

As if that was not enough, she told Ghanaians not to plead with her to calm down, as they were all watching when the singer lashed out at her.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Benedicta Gafah jabbing Florenceme sparks reactions

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the actress clapped back at Florence Obinim for the second time:

Fine Mummyt wrote:

"Wotowoto season love it... tear them down in pieces."

Prestigious Gift wrote:

"Let me get my popcorn and sobo drink ready, I dine and wine here tonight."

Tian wrote:

"Abroso oo abroso eii social media yi sO s3 3b3 dwo."

Owusu wrote:

" This year de3 everyone is coming out to defend themselves."

Akua Pee wrote:

"I tell people to fear wen u keep stepping on someone's toes and dey keep quiet cos de day they go reply to you ."

Ghanaians accuse Benedicta Gafah of turning Florence Obinim into a slay queen. Source: @ Benedicta Gafah

Source: Instagram

Florence Obinim addresses her struggle with English

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Florence Obinim sparked debate online following an interview where she was struggling with English.

She slammed critics while expressing her desire to learn and speak the language fluently.

Many Ghanaians have hailed her for addressing the criticism with maturity.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh