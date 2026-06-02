A tragic road accident at Peki-Tsame in the Volta Region has claimed the lives of 15 people and left 25 others injured.

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The Ghana National Fire Service responded to the June 2 crash, which occurred near the Peki Senior High School.

15 Killed, 25 Injured After Devastating Road Crash On Peki-Tsame Road

Source: Facebook

The fire service, in a statement on Facebook, said the crash involved a Mercedes-Benz container truck travelling from Nkwanta to Accra and a Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicle travelling from Battor to Kabiti in the Oti Region.

The injured were conveyed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment, while the deceased were handed over to the Police, who conveyed them to the hospital mortuary for preservation and further investigation.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Photos from the accident scene can be viewed here.

Source: YEN.com.gh