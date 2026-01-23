Archbishop Duncan-Williams has got people talking once again with his interesting comments on weddings

This comes after he stated that marriage comes with responsibility, and hence, those who are not ready to prepare financially should not get married

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the remarks made by Archbishop Duncan-Williams regarding weddings

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, has offered clarity on his recent comments where he advised bachelors without GH¢100,000 in their bank accounts who plan to hold a wedding.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok from TV3, Duncan-Williams said he was not surprised his comment became topical, adding that holding a wedding actually costs more than GH¢100,000.

Offering an explanation, he stated that the message he intended to put out was that marriage comes with responsibility, and a lack of finances could negatively impact a couple.

He opened up about instances where young people came to him seeking help to get married, only to be turned away because he realised they were unprepared for the task ahead.

"And so many people come to see me for help, to marry, and I tell them, no, you can't marry, you don't have what it takes. You don't give them the money? No, I won't. Why? I won't give you money, because if you don't have money, why are you going to marry? Marriage is responsibility."

Duncan-Williams concluded by saying his earlier comments were not meant to discourage people from getting married but to emphasise that those desiring marriage should do so within their means.

He also advised parents against giving money to their children to organise weddings, stating that the money should instead be put in a savings account.

"A man is one who has come of age, one who is responsible. Not a boy. Boys are dependent, but men are independent. So if you are not a man, it means you are not responsible. You haven't planned, saved, prepared, you are not qualified to marry. And I don't think that even parents who can afford to pay for the weddings of their kids should encourage that. If you want to give them money, put it in a savings account to help them. Do something simple and let them begin their lives with something in their account.

Because a lot of people are marrying, just going around begging and borrowing money and becoming beggars. And it is not healthy. So the GH¢100,000 was just a statement I made."

Reactions to Duncan-Williams’ advice to men

Netizens who thronged the video's comment section shared varied opinions on Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ advice.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"He spoke a lot of hard truth, hmm I hope people get to understand it."

wealthy_destiny opined:

"Please let’s forget marriage."

Source: YEN.com.gh