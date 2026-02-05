Ama Born Again believes trade in Ghana involves spiritual practices beyond conventional business acumen

A business woman known as Ama Born Again believes trade in Ghana's market is about much more than marketing and business savy.

She is steadfast in her belief that engaing in business is a spiritual minefield.

Speaking on Asempa FM, she stressed that several traders employ traditional spiritual remedies commonly known as juju.

Ama Born Again admited that she herslevf went to an undisclosed village for spirtual protection for her business.

According to her a traditional priest killed black cobra and burned it after which its ashes were used as a protective marker for her business.

Explaining the reasons she believe she needs the spirtual protectoins, she said there were similar malevolent spiritual forces in day-to-day business.

People can be sent to buy things from you with bad money because in the market, there is competition.”

“Some people are dwarves from the forests in town to buy things… so you need to protect yourselves”

She also claimed to Asempa FM that even people claiming to be christian are just using thier faith as a cover for traditional avenues of spiritual protection.

"Some pretending to just use anointing oil are lying," she claimed.

Source: YEN.com.gh