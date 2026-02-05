Angel Asiamah, the husband of the jailed evangelist Mama Pat, courted attention with his actions after the ruling was pronounced on his wife’s appeal

This comes as he was jubilating with onlookers after Agradaa was handed a reduced sentence

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video have shared varied views on Agradaa’s sentencing

It was a moment for Angel Asiamah, the husband of the jailed evangelist, after scoring a victory in her appeal against her 15-year jail sentence.

This comes as the Amasaman High Court upheld the conviction by the Circuit Court but reduced the imprisoned televangelist's sentence from 15 years to one year.

A video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of TinaNewsGH, showed the moment Angel Asiamah exited the court.

Flanked by media and excited supporters of Agradaa, Angel Asiamah beamed with smiles as he made his way to his car.

With a cheerful look, he admonished onlookers at Heaven Way International Ministry on Sunday to come to church.

He then took off the shirt, which revealed his inner attire with an inscription "Pray everyday."

The act by Angel Asiamah was loudly cheered by onlookers, who were excited over the reduced sentence for Agradaa.

The revised sentence, effective from her conviction on July 3, 2025, means the founder of Heaven Way International Ministry will serve a total of one year in prison.

The televangelist was in a sombre mood as she left for an awaiting vehicle for her transportation back to Nsawam Female Prison, where she will serve the remainder of her one-year jail term until her release.

