Constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon and neighbouring areas have campaigned for change, demanding urgent government action to address the heavily damaged bridge

The concerned citizens called on their MPs to collaborate in repairing the bridge, which has caused frequent flooding and disrupted daily life in the community

Residents have recounted how the deteriorating bridge once led to the tragic loss of two lives, stressing it must be fixed now to prevent further disasters

Residents of Dome-Kwabenya, Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Okaikwei North constituencies have raised urgent concerns over a heavily damaged bridge that has long posed serious risks to the community.

Constituents of Ayawaso West Wuogon Lament Broken Bridge

Source: Twitter

Over the years, the structure has deteriorated significantly, causing flooding and endangering lives whenever heavy rains hit the area.

Constituents have repeatedly campaigned for change, emphasising that their votes for local leadership were meant to bring improvements to infrastructure and safety.

“We voted for NDC change, hoping our voices would be heard,” one resident lamented, reflecting the collective frustration of the affected communities.

The damaged bridge has previously contributed to tragic incidents, including the loss of two children during a flood, residents recounted. This has intensified calls for swift intervention, with locals urging MPs and the Greater Accra Regional Minister to collaborate on repairing or reconstructing the structure.

Watch the X video below.

Authorities have been reminded that restoring the bridge is not just a matter of convenience but a necessity for public safety.

Residents highlighted how everyday commuting, school routes, and emergency access are all jeopardised by the bridge’s deteriorating condition. “Every heavy rainfall becomes a test of survival. We cannot wait any longer,” another constituent added.

The community continues to appeal to decision-makers to prioritise the project, stressing that timely action would prevent further losses and restore normalcy. The call underscores the essential role of infrastructure in safeguarding lives and supporting development across these densely populated constituencies.

Source: YEN.com.gh