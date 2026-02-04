A young American lady praised the Ghanaian education system and described it as one of the best things she experienced as a teenager

A black American lady who has Ghanaian parents praised the Ghana education system and encouraged other parents in the diaspora to allow their children experience it.

The lady who goes by the handle @mariethehotelie on TikTok said she was born in America and started school there. At one point, her parents brought her to Ghana so she could experience the Ghanaian education system.

An American describes schooling in Ghana as one of her greatest blessings. Photo credit: @mareithehotelier/TikTok & GES/Facebook

In a TikTok video, she described schooling in Ghana as one of the greatest blessings in her childhood. She added that when her parents sent her to Ghana to continue her education, she was not enthused, but she later loved the new environment and experience.

"Going to school in Ghana has been one of my biggest blessings in childhood. I grew up in the United States, and then I moved to Ghana when I was a teenager, and I went to a boarding school."

She stated that her friends in the USA teased her at the time because of the misconceptions they had about Ghana and Africa at large. However, @mariethehotelie said people she encountered in Ghana showed her genuine love and helped build her confidence.

"Everybody trolled me and asked questions like 'Do you live in trees and the huts?' When I went to school in Ghana, I saw a stark difference in how people cared about me, my education, and they helped me with my self-confidence."

She added that she learnt more history of Ghana while studying in the West African country and encouraged other parents abroad to do just as her parents did when she was a teenager.

"Just learning about history lessons, so in-depth. We actually think history is all about slave castles, Elmina and Cape Coast. I will always recommend taking your kids to school in Ghana."

Netizens comment on Ghana's education system

Larissa Sirleaf said:

"As an American who just moved to Ghana … this message is everything I needed to hear. Our 2-year-old is in school here & it’s such a difference, I can’t wait to see him thrive."

Am god wrote:

"Africans need to take advantage of this and promote high school education, especially in Ghana 🇬🇭.

Kofikakari wrote:

"I have sent my 5 and 7-year-old kids to school in Ghana. It's been 1 year 3 months now and they're doing amazing 🥰🥰."

OHeMaa~AQuoSua~NeLiA❣️ said:

"Getting ready to go back because I want my 8-year-old to have the same foundation as I, my siblings and most of my cousins had. Ghana 🇬🇭 🙌🏽."

Alana wrote:

"Lol only if you're from America or the UK, I've been schooled in Ireland and Ghana, and Ireland's education system is far, far better."

Riri said:

"I was just telling someone else this lol I'm glad we moved, but I was ready to fight mom and dad for it no shade."

Eli Side Hustle🇺🇸🇧🇴🇬🇧 wrote:

"I went to boarding school in Ghana...after growing up a bit in the UK after birth, it was one of the most challenging times in my life, but the most fulfilling. That experience made me survive when I returned to the UK at 16. Education is also very competitive, so it drives you to succeed. The best decision my late parents made for sure 💪💪💪."

Sroda said:

"Yes, my time in boarding school in Ghana was the best thing for my education and my career. I owe my success to my schoolmates 😌. Now I am part of my past school group. It's like a huge cheerleader friends club for life. I will not trade it for anything in the world. 🥰🥰👏👍."

Sister_Akua❤️ wrote:

"Someone had to say this!!! I’m glad I grew up and schooled in Ghana."

