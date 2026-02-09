Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo confronted a construction project at the Flower Pot overpass

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, led a team to stop some construction work under the section of the Flower Pot overpass closest to the East Legon Police station.

The minister said her action was in the interest of public safety, urban planning integrity and the strict adherence to spatial regulations.

In a statement on Facebook, Ocloo said the project was backed by a valid permit.

However, the positioning of this structure presented significant concerns regarding potential obstructions to vital public infrastructure.

​She thus directed the cessation of works, removal of construction materials from the area and a permit re-evaluation.

"I have formally engaged the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the relevant Assembly to initiate an immediate reversal and revocation of any permits purportedly issued for this specific location."

"​The sanctity of our public spaces must be preserved, and we expect full cooperation from all stakeholders as we enforce these necessary measures."

Developer distraught over demolition of his building

In May 2025, a developer begged Ocloo, as she supervised the demolition of his building, which was sited on the Sakumono Ramsar site.

Some other distraught developers accused the manager of the Ramsar site of giving false assurances and taking bribes.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council launched that demolition exercise targeting unauthorised structures built within waterways.

Church begs for respite during demolition

YEN.com.gh reported that the leaders of a self-styled Pentecostal church in Lashibi, a suburb of Accra, appealed to a task force commissioned to demolish the church and other buildings standing in a waterway.

The head pastor and other senior members of the church appealed for enough time to allow them to prepare a new place to relocate.

