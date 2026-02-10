A woman was caught on camera attempting to set the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium, Pastor Agyemang Elvis's church, on fire

The church security team acted quickly to stop the fire before it could spread and cause serious damage

The suspect has reportedly been arrested and handed over to the police for further investigations

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A tense moment unfolded on Monday, February 9, after an attempted arson attack was foiled at the Grace Mountain Ministries auditorium associated with popular Ghanaian preacher Pastor Agyemang Elvis.

Female suspect arrested after arson attempt at Pastor Agyemang Elvis' church goes viral. Image Credit: xghana, Alpha Hour

Source: TikTok

According to eyewitness accounts and circulating video footage, a woman was apprehended while allegedly attempting to set the Alpha Hour Auditorium on fire.

The incident occurred during the day when church activities were minimal, a factor that may have prevented a much more devastating outcome.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the suspect is seen moving around the auditorium while sprinkling a flammable substance believed to be kerosene or petrol on chairs and other items inside the church.

Moments later, parts of the auditorium were set ablaze, destroying several valuable church properties.

Swift action by the church security team proved crucial.

Pastor Elvis' church arson suspect arrested

The church security team intervened immediately upon noticing the suspicious activity, containing the fire before it could spread further and endanger lives or cause extensive structural damage.

Their prompt response prevented what could have turned into a major disaster.

Following her arrest by the security personnel, the female suspect was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Authorities are currently working to determine her motive, mental state, and whether she acted alone or under external influence.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to attempted arson at Alpha Hour

Members of Pastor Elvis' church have also called for calm while investigations continue.

The incident has sparked conversations online about security at places of worship, with many urging institutions to strengthen safety measures to protect lives and property in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Check out some comments below:

Baffour Oduro Badu commented:

"It’s very interesting how people are saying we need to hear her side of the story. You don’t know how hate runs deep in people’s hearts. People literally hate God and everything that concerns him. I have witnessed a lot of things like this in church."

ArsenaltalkFC commented:

"Wait..., but people were present as she was throwing fuel or kerosene on the seats. Why did they watch her do all that? Set fire into them before reacting... I don't get this."

HORROR commented:

"The Holy Spirit is working But I want to believe she has a reason why she did this, I will be glad to hear her part of the story. Because the way she was so confident to stand and set a place like this on fire has a big meaning."

Samuelpalma8 commented:

"This is the same situation with the markets too, someone is deliberately doing it. Soon hopefully they will be apprehended."

BraJOE commented:

"How can you wake up and decide to go burn down a church. The audacity hmm."

Gospel Singer Esther Smith recounts the alleged threats she received in the UK before returning to Ghana for the Alpha Hour Convocation event on December 30, 2025. Photo source: Esther Smith

Source: TikTok

Esther Smith discloses alleged threats

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith had shared a story of a recent flurry of threatening messages she received before her return to Ghana in December 2025.

In a video, the gospel musician detailed how she relied on heavy security protection during her performance at the Alpha Hour event.

Esther Smith's story about the alleged threats on her life has triggered concerns for her well-being from many Ghanaians on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh