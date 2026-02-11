A Ghanaian man living in Germany said he intends to return home after working for seven years in Europe

The man said he had saved enough money to help him start a farming business when he returned home

He added that he had purchased some equipment so he could begin farming when he returned to Ghana

A Ghanaian man who lives in Germany has disclosed that he wants to return to his home country so he can live what he described as a good life.

The elderly man, who is in Hamburg, said he had left his wife and three children behind in Ghana just to hustle and become financially sound.

A Ghanaian man living in Germany says he wants to return home from abroad to become a farmer. Photo credit: @africalbofficial/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the man said he had saved €150,000 and was returning to start farming.

He added that he had bought farming equipment, which he would send to Ghana to be used after he returned from overseas.

"I have valid Italian documents, but I'm planning to go back to Africa. Leaving your family to come and live an isolated life is not life. I want to go back to Africa to restart life and go into farming. If I had all the machinery for farming, I wouldn't have come to Europe. I have four tractors and other machinery. I have sent everything."

The man, who had spent seven years in Europe, said he hopes to spend more time with his children and wife when he returns from abroad.

"There's no place like home. I want to see my children and my family back in Ghana. How can this place be home? Europe is not heaven."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to overseas-based Ghanaian's relocation plan

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video shared by @africalbofficial on TikTok.

@musadrammeh63 said:

"Who feels it knows ❤💯."

Viva wrote:

"I am in Hamburg, I know this man, and what he is saying is true. I worked with him before."

Fayeetamba said:

"Yes, my brother, going home is the best. It's very depressing. I came home and will get my retirement when it's time."

King Majesty. God is love wrote:

"No place is like home, touch my heart❤❤❤."

Ajis_abiola said:

"Please come home, sir. God will be with you 🙏."

Adekunle Okondo said:

"Hmmm no place like home touch my heart ♥️base outside the country without seeing my family for more than 11 years."

Sultan said:

"Africa is the best place to live. I am a Gambian who returned to Africa after living 16 years in Switzerland and am very happy here."

Ibrahim Janneh99 wrote:

"My brother is absolutely right. At this stage of life, this man is no longer young, and responsibility should be his guiding principle. When someone has a wife and children, their priority should be building and protecting their family. While it is understandable for a young person to focus on money with the belief that circumstances will change over time, that justification no longer applies in one’s fifties. At this age, the true measure of success is the stability and presence one provides to their spouse and children, not the continued pursuit of more wealth. Choosing money over family so late in life raises serious questions about values and purpose, because no amount of income can replace the absence of a meaningful family life."

Osman Kanneh said:

"Wow, my brother, you have tried, I'm really impressed with the way you have organised yourself back home in Africa. God Almighty will continue blessing you to achieve everything you need 😳👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

MR.EMMA wrote:

"After getting your capital, just come home and enjoy😊 life🧬 🧬 🧬."

Tendays said:

"This man is very wise."

A Ghanaian family living abroad returns to their homeland to start farming. Photo credit: @kobengdarko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Family leaves Canada for Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian family had shed light on their decision to relocate to Ghana from Canada.

In a video on TikTok, the woman said that the family was inspired to make the big move by the teachings of Obeng Darko.

Social media users who took to the comments section praised the family for using their lived experience to inspire others.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh