A Ghanaian man stirred reactions after sharing how he turned his idea into a thriving agricultural business that generated approximately GH₵90k a month.

A Ghanaian man shares how his business as a farmer brought in GH₵90,000 in a month. Photo credit: @sharkboygh. Image source: X

Source: Twitter

Douglas Osei Tebi, a 27-year-old farmer and graduate of the University of Cape Coast, has shared how financially stable he had become as a farmer right after the mandatory national service.

Ghanaian farmer claims earning GH₵90,000/month

Douglas deals with poultry, grasscutter, and catfish farming. According to him, the business has since become successful, with his highest monthly earnings being GH₵90,000.

The graduate, now a farmer, explained that he raised his initial capital through various means, like working as a painter during the COVID-19 lockdown, selling summer shorts on campus, and saving his national service allowance.

He further disclosed that he started his farming with GH₵7,000 he saved during his service year. He also noted that entry into the business had a lot of setbacks he had to overcome.

He said:

"It was like one day, I just woke up to see most of my fish, the juveniles, dead. And I was talking to someone and he said it's high time I stop and go out there and look for office work or find something that is sure, because he doesn't believe in farming."

After brief consideration, he decided to persevere, believing that with more effort and investment, his farm would ultimately become successful.

Watch the video where he talked about his journey, below:

Reactions to Ghanaian farmer's journey to success

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@KwameOd66102827 said:

"It’s a lie masa. What, 90k a month from this small farm? Ah na 3y3 aaa na mo yare yare anaa."

@Presido_811 wrote:

"You’re talking as if it’s easy. And that 90k is a lie. Farming isn’t easy at all. Not to even talk of maintenance, hygiene, health etc."

@u4know_1 commented:

"Good work, but please, the biggest amount cashed out in a month does not mean he makes that much every month. It is just a one-off thing. Looking at the size of his farm, it is highly impossible to be making 90k a month. We all can pick inspiration but be factual & realistic else."

Zaacoal CEO, Sulley Amin Abubakar recounts using his law school fees to start his charcoal company. Photo credit: sulleyamin. Image source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

Source: YEN.com.gh