A Ghanaian man who sells kenkey in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, shared how much he makes as profit daily from his business

Obeng Darko said he prefers selling kenkey and would invest any money he receives into his business so it can grow

He encouraged young people to desist from seeking white-collar jobs and start businesses in the informal sector

Obeng Darko, a Ghanaian man who sells kenkey in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, disclosed his daily earnings from his business and explained why he would not travel abroad even if he got the opportunity.

The man recounted that his mother initially did not want him to sell kenkey. However, he was determined and convinced his mum to help him set up.

Ghanaian man explains why he chose to sell kenkey instead of travelling abroad.

In a video on X, Obeng Darko said that when it was time for him to start working and earning money, he gave his mother a few options to choose from.

"I gave my mother two options. She should either allow me to sell kenkey or finance my travel abroad. I really wanted to sell kenkey. At a point, she noticed I loved the kenkey business, so she set me up. She gave me the capital to start the business."

Obeng Darko said his first week as a kenkey seller opened his eyes to how much he could earn from selling the food. He indicated that travelling abroad for greener pastures is no longer a dream for him.

"After my first week in the business, I wondered why my mother said she would not allow me to sell kenkey. It was lucrative. On a good day, I can make GH₵500 as profit. If someone gives me money right now, I'd invest in my kenkey business."

Obeng Darko stated that there is money in Ghana, but many want to do white-collar jobs, which do not pay much. He encouraged young Ghanaians to consider jobs in the informal sector.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens comment on young kenkey seller's business

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @coo_kyei on X. Read them below:

@Nyame_kye3 said:

"😹😹😹well since he’s comfortable with what he’s doing here, he’s free to say whatever he likes 😹."

@Mr_Setor wrote:

"I will say this once again. There is money in Ghana, but the money is in dirt. The youth don't want to do the dirty work."

@KoffiBuckles said:

"Y’all {expletive} forget that apart from workers receiving salaries, pensions are also being paid to secure their future, while you’re only focused on making money and savings."

@Iam_Monney wrote:

"People will laugh, but this guy will make more than boys abroad who are working 18 hours a day and use 70% to pay taxes."

@Breakforth6 said:

"The disrespect for degree holders in this country is very disturbing. You will wake up and see. Coconut, kenkey, waakye sellers, and even trotro mates try to talk down on degree holders any single time they get because of the little money they think they are making …ah ah."

@MusahSterling wrote:

"If you start making your own money with your business, you will understand what he’s saying rather than working for someone or the government,"

@thekomiksun said:

"As Kwabena Obeng Darko said: Sika no wɔ fɔm"

@betathanlastyr wrote:

"Salary workers get loans easily because banks know their monthly income won’t sustain them, but building a business that earns 300–500 daily is a smarter path than relying on government jobs. Only the business-minded can understand."

Well-groomed Ghanaian men work as waste collectors in Accra.

Well-groomed men work as waste collectors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some young Ghanaian men who work as waste collectors left many impressed by their dedication to their job.

In a video, the young men, neatly dressed, were seen collecting waste in a waiting truck.

The seriousness they attached to their job got a young Ghanaian lady crushing on them secretly from afar.

