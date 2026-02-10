Osei Kwame Despite has set social media ablaze with his reaction after a video of his visit to his hometown went viral

He left friends with whom he visited the place awed after he disclosed the building in which he was born

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian millionaire businessman and media mogul Osei Kwame Despite has left many inspired after a newvideo of him surfaced online.

This comes after he made a trip to his hometown and paid a visit to his family's house.

Ghanaian billionaire Kwame Despite visits his place of birth, gets emotional in video Image credit: @skylens_gh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A now viral video, which is making rounds and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @skylens_gh, showed him in black apparel with some individuals as he made his way to the old building.

He was then led to the compound of the building, where many people had come to catch a glimpse of him.

The business mogul then told the friends who accompanied him that he was born in the building.

“I was born in this building,” a statement that left some of them surprised".

Ghanaian business mogul, Despite visits his family's house, the video of where he was born goes viral. Photo credit: UTV Ghana/X

Source: Instagram

Some people who came to catch a glimpse of the business mogul waited anxiously to see as he took to shake hands with them.

The video, which had gained over 160,000 views and 100 comments, was captioned:

“A visit back to the roots that shaped the vision.”

Watch the viral video below:

Reactions to Despite’s visit to his birthplace

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the poignant moment.

Current Gallery stated:

“Don't joke with this prayer... May our parents witness our success while they are still alive.”

Richard Hood indicated:

“Eno be every family house we dey renovate oo... He has built new houses for his siblings and hasn't renovated this. You should know there's a reason. Ancestral houses are left that way for a reason.”

Nana Yaw added:

“Everyone that was raised at Kwadaso has played in this house before aswear, sweet old days ankasa.”

Success added:

“If this is where you were born, it means sika wo fie dada, because some people were born there and still made it in life. Eeehhhh, those days to build that kind of house, it's not easy.”

Space 1 added:

“I see most comments saying ‘rebuild it.’ Remember, some old houses in your hometown are not to be touched. If you try it, you will go early to your graveyard.”

Despite sprays money at event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite got all eyes on him after a recent video of him surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video, the business mogul was spotted making a grand entrance with his associates at the one-week observation of the late Mary Afriyie Quansah.

He encountered an elderly woman, popularly known as Mama +2, dipped his hand inside his pockets, and brought out two GH₵100 notes, which he sprayed on her.

Source: YEN.com.gh