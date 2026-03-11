A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK for a better life has returned permanently to Ghana after staying abroad for three years

The lady indicated that she was always anxious and stressed while in the UK and did not want to put her life in danger

Ghanaians on social media who watched her narrate her story shared their varied thoughts in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom in search of greener pastures has returned home, without prior notice to her family.

The lady who stayed in the UK for three years said she is happy with her life at home, even though she returned with nothing.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the lady indicated that she was always anxious and stressed while living in the UK, and that made her decide to return home.

"I was always anxious and stressed in the UK. My blood pressure was always high. I did not want to get a stroke before they bring me to Ghana. People are dying in the UK. Where I used to work in the UK, several people always complained."

"Many discouraged me from returning, but the stress alone made me decide that I would return home. I returned to my village up north. I am in a single room with only one mattress, but I am happy and content. I prefer to be free rather than to live a stressful life."

The lady said she was a teacher in Ghana before leaving for the UK. She was hopeful that she would be employed again by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

"I am hoping GES will employ me again as a teacher. If not, I used to sell sobolo, so I will go back to my business. The sobolo business funded my university education at the time."

The lady encouraged other Ghanaians abroad who want to return home to do so for their sanity.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Netizens comment on Ghanaian's return home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@Hanny-v9d said:

"The wisest decision ever ❤ The lady has really liberated herself from slavery."

@OdisikaKwabenaAmankwah wrote:

"Our ancestors have rescued one soul from mental slavery ❤❤ conscious Hajia, I wish you nothing but the best obaapa 🥰. Ama Ghana 🇬🇭 will bless you beyond your imagination. Keep pushing, you'll definitely get there, not immediately, but definitely."

@LindaAmpemDarko-fm7ij said:

"My sister, you have increased your age by 20 for going back to Ghana. Be strong, and you will make it, bless you sis ❤."

@yassirmohammed480 wrote:

"Bold decision, my dear. Just close your ears to anyone and move on."

@AnitaEstherAfiaAsare-fg6qt said:

"It's time to stop caring about what people will say about them and go back home. Ghana is home❤. There's nothing wrong in starting over again, she made the right move 😊😊."

@Gilllyz wrote:

"Is true ooo DJ the noise is even a therapy I’m telling you. Well done, sis."

@millicentsanful5290 said:

"Congratulations, dear, for that bold decision. I also came back, and I’m proud of myself. People stopped me when I first made my decision to come back, but this time around, I didn’t tell anyone. Now, some of my church members are not talking to me because of my decision to come back. Home sweet Home, sister."

