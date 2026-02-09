Cheddar's young son, Lincoln Bediako, has received plaudits on social media after his benevolent gesture went viral

He showed appreciation to a fan who created a TikTok account in his name and opted to hand it over to him at no cost

Social media users who took to the comments section shared varied opinions on the generosity of the politician's son

Lincoln Bediako, the son of Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has earned admiration for his kindness.

This comes as the Ghana International School graduate travelled from Accra to Kumasi to show appreciation to a fan who had created a TikTok account for him.

Cheddar's son, Lincoln Bediako, gifts expensive items to a fan who created a TikTok page for him. Image source: Lincoln Bediako/TikTok

In a now-viral video, Cheddar's son met up with the young man at the Belair Crest Hotel to show appreciation for what he had done.

He thanked the young man for growing the account in his name and ensuring that it gained thousands of followers already.

Lincoln Bediako opened up about how he wanted to buy the account from the young man, who instead offered it to him at no charge.

As a show of appreciation, Cheddar's son presented the young man with an undisclosed sum of money and some items.

"I recently had the pleasure of flying a devoted supporter from Kumasi to Accra as a small token of appreciation. He had created and grown a TikTok account in my name purely out of support, something I found rare and deeply touching. To show my gratitude, I hosted him at the Belair Crest Hotel, spent time with him, and also gifted him some cash and clothing.

Cheddar's son, Lincoln Bediako, makes a generous donation. Image source: Cdrafrica/X

He added:

"Moments like these remind me how powerful genuine support and appreciation can be. I believe we as Ghanaians should always aspire to uplift one another, celebrate loyalty, and create opportunities to give back whenever we can. I remain truly thankful to everyone who continues to believe in and support my journey," he wrote in the caption of the video.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 50,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Cheddar's son rewarding TikTok creator

Social media users who took to the comments section have shared opinions on the generous act of Cheddar's son.

Tale1 stated:

"U give someone things and want the whole world to see what you are giving out; keep it secret small."

Princess Konadu reacted:

"Charle guys, the guy has decided not to mind ladies wae, so let him be wae."

Real okyere added:

"The guy is smart; he saw the opportunity and took it. The guy showed love by offering the account to him for free, but see how everything ended. Show love to people."

Jinx indicated:

"Lincoln can never do away with his gum la, always gum in his mouth (much love bro)."

TRYPA1 Phones and Accessories added:

"@lin_bediako0 Much respect, boss, This is real leadership and humility. God bless you for always uplifting others. Your legacy is truly growing."

