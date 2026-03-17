An elderly Ghanaian man has left many sad after he opened up on the brazen betrayal by his partner while he was away in the US

This comes after he took a DNA test on their daughter, only to realise he was not the biological father

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video have shared opinions on the betrayal of the woman

An elderly Ghanaian man in the US has sparked reactions online after he opened up about the betrayal exhibited by his partner.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, the man, who kept his identity anonymous, recounted the sad moments when it all happened after he relocated to the US and years later opted to have his daughter join him.

A Ghanaian man cries out after finding out that the child he nurtured for years is not his. Photo credit: @dragana991/Getty Images

Source: UGC

In this vein, he opted for a DNA test as part of the relocation process.

The elderly man received a rude awakening when he phoned his daughter for the results of the DNA test, only to be told that the child he had fathered and cared for many years was not his.

The man stated that although the incident happened years ago, the thought of knowing that the child he fathered and cared for was not his broke him.

A young lady refused a chance to reunite with his father after checking the DNA result. Photo credit: mustafahacalaki/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"It really pained me because I care about the child. This is someone I named after my mother, so I took good care of her."

When quizzed by the interviewer, DJ Nyaame, on whether he confronted her partner about her infidelity, the man responded

"I never asked her about it all this while. It was only recently that I told her to analyse why she had two kids, yet one able to relocate abroad and the other could not."

The elderly man concluded by opining that the rate at which women have amorous relationships outside of marriage is too high, and he was glad for the advent of DNA testing.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 1,000 likes and 70 comments.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Ghanaians comment on partner’s infidelity

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video slammed the woman over her infidelity:

@ThomasNyamekyeAdjare stated:

"He should have learned a lesson and withdrawn the day the woman gave him the info. If you don’t learn early, you will learn the hard way later."

@StephenObeng-u4g opined:

"When it comes to extramarital affairs, Ghanaian women win the GOLD medal."

@mikycobbs2935 opined:

"Some of our mothers have caused us more harm than good since the days of Adam, but we're quietly learning."

@CityDriveObala added:

"The behaviour of our mothers and grandmothers is not new. From the beginning of time, they were doing the same."

Lady calls for mandatory DNA testing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angie Sarpong, a popular TikTok influencer, opined that men do not need to inform or ask their partners to conduct a DNA test, as it is their right to know if a child is biologically theirs.

She urged men to take DNA tests immediately after their children are born to avoid going through emotional trauma.

Source: YEN.com.gh