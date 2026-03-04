A 40-year-old woman is seeking help after the outcome of a DNA test reportedly showed she is not her father’s biological child

According to the lady, the test was requested by the US consulate after her father sought to have his children join him overseas

She further stated that the results indicated that three out of seven siblings were not biologically related to her supposed father

A 40-year-old woman is calling for help after a paternity test allegedly showed that the man she has known all her life as her father is not her biological parent.

According to the woman, whose name has been withheld, the outcome of the DNA test has led to her being rejected and expelled from her father’s home.

She explained that her mother had died when she was still a child, leaving her father as the only parent she had ever known and depended on.

For decades, the 40-year-old said, he raised her as his own, providing care, shelter and support.

The emotional strain began when her father, who lives and works abroad, initiated processes to relocate his children to join him overseas.

As part of the documentation requirements, the relevant consulate reportedly requested DNA testing to confirm paternity.

The results, she said, opened what she described as 'a can of worms' within the family.

According to her, the test showed that three out of the seven siblings were not biologically related to the man they call their father.

She said the discovery had severely strained relationships within the family, particularly between the father and the children who are not actually his.

Woman says DNA test broke up family

The woman explained that since the test results came back, her father refused to communicate with her and asked her to leave his home.

She said the rejection has taken a significant toll on her emotional and mental well-being, especially given that she had already lost her mother at a young age and now feels she is losing the only remaining parental figure in her life.

She is now calling for support and intervention in hopes of repairing the relationship and finding a path toward reconciliation.

Father expresses frustration over DNA test outcome

Presenting his side of the story, the man in question explained that he is nearing retirement and had planned to support his children by bringing them to join him in the United States of America, where he currently lives and works.

According to him, as part of the immigration process, the US consulate requested DNA testing to establish proof of paternity before approving the relocation of the children.

He stated that while the DNA test outcome was deeply unsettling, he accepted the results in good faith, despite now knowing that three of seven children were not biologically related to him.

The man clarified that his decision not to include these three children in the relocation process was not driven by malice or ill intent.

Rather, he said the consulate’s requirement was based strictly on scientific evidence, and he could not override the findings presented through the DNA results.

The situation, however, has created significant emotional strain within the family, with relationships reportedly deteriorating since the disclosure of the results.

